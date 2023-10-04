A complete neurologic and muscle examination is done to identify localizing or diagnostic findings. Key findings usually involve

Cranial nerves

Motor function

Coordination

Gait

Sensation

Reflexes

Cranial nerve examination includes inspection of the face for gross asymmetry and ptosis; mild facial asymmetry can be normal. Extraocular movements and facial muscles, including masseters (for strength), are tested. Palatal weakness is suggested by a nasal voice quality; testing the gag reflex and looking at the palate directly are less helpful. Tongue weakness is suggested by inability to clearly articulate certain consonants (eg, saying "ta-ta-ta") and slurring of speech (lingual dysarthria). Mild asymmetry during tongue protrusion may be normal. Sternocleidomastoid and trapezius strength is tested by having the patient rotate the head and shrug the shoulders against resistance. The patient is asked to blink repeatedly to see whether blinking fatigues.

Motor examination includes inspection, assessment of tone, and strength testing. The body is inspected for kyphoscoliosis (sometimes suggesting chronic weakness of paraspinal muscles) and for surgical and traumatic scars. Dystonic posturing (eg, torticollis) may interfere with movement, mimicking weakness. Muscles are inspected for fasciculations and atrophy; both may begin focally or asymmetrically in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Fasciculations may be most visible in the tongue in patients with advanced ALS. Diffuse atrophy may be most evident in the hands, face, and shoulder girdle.

Muscle tone is assessed using passive motion. Tapping a muscle (eg, hypothenar) may induce fasciculations in neuropathies or a myotonic contraction in myotonic dystrophy.

Strength testing should include muscles that are proximal, distal, extensor, and flexor. Some tests of large, proximal muscles include standing from a sitting position; squatting and rising; and flexing, extending, and turning the head against resistance.

Motor strength is often rated on a 0 to 5 scale:

0: No visible muscle contraction 1: Visible muscle contraction with no limb movement 2: Limb movement but not against gravity 3: Movement against gravity but not resistance 4: Weakness against resistance 5: Full strength

Although these numbers seem objective, rating strength between 3 and 5 (the typical levels during early weakness, when diagnosis usually occurs) is rather subjective; if symptoms are unilateral, comparison with the unaffected side improves discrimination. Describing specifically what the patient can or cannot do is often more useful than simply assigning a number for level of weakness, particularly for assessing changes in weakness over time. A cognitive deficit may cause motor impersistence (inability to focus attention on completing a motor task), motor perseveration, apraxia, or incomplete effort. Malingering and other functional weakness is often characterized by give-way weakness, in which normal strength of effort suddenly gives way.

Coordination testing includes finger-to-nose and heel-to-shin maneuvers and toe-heel tandem gait to check for cerebellar dysfunction, which can accompany cerebellar stroke, vermian atrophy (eg, due to alcohol abuse), some hereditary spinocerebellar ataxias, multiple sclerosis, and the Miller Fisher variant of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Gait is observed for the following:

Ignition failure (temporary freezing in place when starting to walk, followed by festination): Parkinson disease

Apraxia, as when feet stick to the floor: Normal-pressure hydrocephalus or other frontal lobe disorders

Festination: Parkinson disease

Limb asymmetry, as when patients drag a leg, have reduced arm swing, or both: Hemispheric stroke

Ataxia: Midline cerebellar disease

Instability during turns: Parkinsonism

Walking on the toes and heels is tested; distal muscle weakness makes these maneuvers difficult. Walking on the heels is particularly difficult when corticospinal tract lesions are the cause of weakness. Spastic gait is notable for scissoring (legs flexed slightly at the hips and knees, giving the appearance of crouching, with the knees and thighs hitting or crossing in a scissors-like movement) and walking on the toes. A steppage gait and foot drop may occur with peroneal nerve palsy.

Sensation is tested; sensory deficits can help localize some lesions causing weakness (eg, sensory level localizes the lesion to a spinal cord segment) or suggest certain specific causes of weakness (eg, distal sensory loss helps confirm clinical suspicion of Guillain-Barré syndrome).

A truncal bandlike tingling and pressure in a dermatomal distribution is a spinal cord sign that occurs with both intrinsic and extrinsic lesions.

Reflexes are tested. If deep tendon reflexes appear absent, they may be elicited by augmentation with Jendrassik maneuver (eg, trying to pull the hands apart while they are clasped together). Hyporeflexia may be normal throughout life or occur with aging, but findings should be symmetric and augmentation should elicit reflexes that are otherwise absent. The plantar reflex (extensor, flexor) is tested. The following responses suggest certain disorders or locations of lesions:

The classic Babinski reflex (the great toe extends and the other toes fan apart) is highly specific for a corticospinal tract lesion (except in infants, where the reflex is physiologic because the corticospinal tract is immature).

A normal jaw jerk and hyperreflexic arms and legs suggest a cervical lesion affecting the corticospinal tract, usually cervical stenosis.

Anal tone, anal wink reflex, or both are reduced or absent in spinal cord injury but are preserved in ascending paralysis due to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Abdominal reflexes are absent below the level of spinal cord injury (except in ALS where they are inexplicably preserved).

A cremasteric reflex can test the integrity of the upper lumbar cord and roots in males.

Evaluation also includes