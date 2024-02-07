skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Вторинний та атиповий паркінсонізм

ЗаAlex Rajput, MD, University of Saskatchewan;
Eric Noyes, MD, University of Saskatchewan
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2024

Secondary parkinsonism refers to a group of disorders that have features similar to those of Parkinson disease but have a different etiology. Atypical parkinsonism refers to a group of neurodegenerative disorders other than Parkinson disease that have some features of Parkinson disease but have some different clinical features, different pathology, and a different response to treatment, and the prognosis is worse. Diagnosis is by clinical evaluation and response to levodopa. Treatment is directed at the cause when possible.

(See also Overview of Movement and Cerebellar Disorders.)

In secondary parkinsonism, the mechanism is blockade of or interference with dopamine’s action in the basal ganglia.

Atypical parkinsonism encompasses neurodegenerative disorders such as

Etiology of Secondary and Atypical Parkinsonism

Parkinsonism results from medications, disorders other than Parkinson disease, or exogenous toxins.

The most common cause of secondary parkinsonism is

  • Use of medications that decrease dopaminergic activity

These medications include

  • Antipsychotics (eg, phenothiazine, thioxanthene, butyrophenone)

  • Antiemetics and gastrointestinal medications (eg, metoclopramide, prochlorperazine, cinitapride, clebopride)

  • Medications that deplete dopamine (eg, tetrabenazine, reserpine)

  • Outside the United States, cinnarizine and flunarizine

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі причини вторинного та атипового паркінсонізму

Cause

Comments

Neurodegenerative disorders

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis–parkinsonism-dementia complex of Guam

Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications

Corticobasal ganglionic degeneration

Begins asymmetrically, usually after age 60

Causes cortical and basal ganglia signs, often with apraxia, dystonia, myoclonus, and alien limb syndrome (movement of a limb that seems independent of the patient’s conscious control)

Causes immobility after about 5 years and death after about 7–10 years depending on the cause

Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications

Dementia (eg, Alzheimer disease, chromosome 17–linked frontotemporal dementias, diffuse dementia with Lewy bodies)

Parkinsonism often preceded by dementia most typically with

Multiple system atrophy

May include prominent autonomic dysfunction (orthostatic light-headedness, urinary or fecal incontinence)

May include prominent cerebellar dysfunction

May include severe parkinsonian features, usually with poor response to levodopa

May include pyramidal signs

Often causes early falls and balance problems

Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications

Progressive supranuclear palsy

First manifests with gait and balance problems

In its classic form, causes progressive ophthalmoparesis, starting with impairment of downward gaze

Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications

Spinocerebellar ataxias (usually type 1, 2, or 3)

Usually first manifests with imbalance and poor coordination but may have additional classical symptoms (eg, pyramidal tract signs in type 1, slow saccades and polyneuropathy in type 2, parkinsonism and dystonia in type 3)

Responds poorly to antiparkinsonian medications

Other disorders

Cerebrovascular disease

Manifests with rigidity and bradykinesia or akinesia (akinetic-rigid syndrome) that predominantly involves the lower extremities, with prominent gait disturbance and symmetric symptoms

Rarely responds to antiparkinsonian medications and, if it responds, may require high levodopa doses (at least 1000 mg a day)

Brain tumors near the basal ganglia

Manifests with hemiparkinsonism (ie, restricted to the side of the body opposite the lesion)

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (due to repeated traumatic brain injury)

Characterized by progressive parkinsonism, dementia, and mood disorders, including suicidal ideation

Formerly known as dementia identified in boxers but now recognized in participants in various contact sports and in soldiers with blast injuries

Normal-pressure hydrocephalus

Usually characterized by normal CSF pressure and caused by various mechanisms (eg, increased CSF pulsatility, reduced CSF drainage [1])

Hypoparathyroidism

Causes calcification of the basal ganglia

May cause parkinsonism, chorea, and athetosis

Viral encephalitis (eg, West Nile encephalitis), infectious or postinfectious autoimmune

Can cause parkinsonism transiently during the acute phase or, rarely, permanently (eg, postencephalitic parkinsonism after the epidemic of encephalitis lethargica in 1915–1926)

In postencephalitic parkinsonism, forced, sustained deviation of the head and eyes (oculogyric crises); other dystonias; autonomic instability; depression; and personality changes

Medications

Antipsychotics

Can cause reversible† parkinsonism (drug-induced or pharmacologic parkinsonism)

Meperidine analog (N-MPTP)‡

Can cause sudden, irreversible parkinsonism due to a contaminant in the illicit preparation of meperidine

Occurs in people who use IV drugs

Metoclopramide

Prochlorperazine

Reserpine (not available in the United States)

Lithium, long-term use

Can cause reversible† parkinsonism

May be dose-dependent or related to susceptibility (risk factors include older age and female sex)

With lithium, sometimes results in cerebellar dysfunction; may occur in patients with serotonergic syndrome

Toxins

Carbon monoxide

Can cause irreversible parkinsonism due to bilateral internal globus pallidus necrosis

Methanol

As contaminated moonshine, can cause hemorrhagic necrosis of the basal ganglia

Manganese

Can cause parkinsonism with dystonia and cognitive changes when toxicity is chronic; cock walk gait§ is characteristic, as well as T1-weighted hyperintensity in the lenticular nucleus

Usually related to occupation (eg, in miners or industrial workers) but can result from abuse of methcathinone (a metabolite of ephedrine), which causes a form of presumed manganese poisoning that has been reported in people who use IV drugs and inject self-prepared methcathinone

* Language impairment may involve expressive (nonfluent primary progressive) aphasia or receptive (primary progressive semantic) aphasia.

† When medications are withdrawn, symptoms usually resolve within a few weeks, although they may persist for months.

‡ N-MPTP results from unsuccessful attempts to produce meperidine for illicit use.

§ Features of dystonic gait include toe-walking, flexed elbows, and an erect spine.

CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; N-MPTP = N-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine.

Довідковий матеріал щодо етіології

  1. 1. Wang Z, Zhang Y, Hu F, et al: Pathogenesis and pathophysiology of idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus. CNS Neurosci Ther 26 (12):1230-1240, 2020. Epub 2020 Nov 26. doi: 10.1111/cns.13526

Symptoms and Signs of Secondary and Atypical Parkinsonism

Clinical features of secondary and atypical parkinsonism are similar to those of Parkinson disease (eg, resting tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia, postural instability).

Diagnosis of Secondary and Atypical Parkinsonism

  • Clinical evaluation

  • Poor response to levodopa therapy

  • For differential diagnosis, sometimes neuroimaging

To differentiate Parkinson disease from secondary or atypical parkinsonism, clinicians note whether levodopa results in dramatic improvement, suggesting Parkinson disease.

Causes of parkinsonism can be identified by the following:

  • A thorough history, including occupational, medications and other substances, and family history

  • Evaluation for neurologic deficits characteristic of neurodegenerative disorders other than Parkinson disease

  • Neuroimaging when indicated

Deficits that suggest neurodegenerative disorders other than Parkinson disease include gaze palsies, signs of corticospinal tract dysfunction (eg, hyperreflexia), myoclonus, autonomic dysfunction (if early or severe), cerebellar ataxia, prominent dystonia, ideomotor apraxia (inability to mimic hand motions), early dementia, early falls, and confinement to a wheelchair.

Treatment of Secondary and Atypical Parkinsonism

  • Treatment of the cause

  • Physical measures

The cause of secondary parkinsonism is corrected or treated if possible, sometimes resulting in clinical improvement or disappearance of symptoms.

Medications used to treat Parkinson disease are often ineffective or have only transient benefit. But amantadine or an anticholinergic medication (eg, benztropine) may ameliorate parkinsonism secondary to use of antipsychotic medications. However, because these medications may worsen cognitive decline and possibly increase tau pathology and neurodegeneration, their use should be limited (1, 2).

Physical measures to maintain mobility and independence are useful (as for Parkinson disease). Maximizing activity is a goal. Patients should increase daily activities to the greatest extent possible. If they cannot, physical or occupational therapy, which may involve a regular exercise program, may help condition them physically. Therapists may teach patients adaptive strategies, help them make appropriate adaptations in the home (eg, installing grab bars to reduce the risk of falls), and recommend adaptive devices that may be useful.

Good nutrition is essential.

Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування

  1. 1. Yoshiyama Y, Kojima A, Itoh K, Uchiyama T, Arai K: Anticholinergics boost the pathological process of neurodegeneration with increased inflammation in a tauopathy mouse model. Neurobiol Dis 2012 45 (1):329-336, 2012. doi: 10.1016/j.nbd.2011.08.017

  2. 2. Yoshiyama Y, Kojima A, Itoh K, et al: Does anticholinergic activity affect neuropathology? Implication of neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's disease. Neurodegener Dis 15 (3):140-148, 2015. doi: 10.1159/000381484

Ключові моменти

  • Parkinsonism can be caused by medications, toxins, neurodegenerative disorders, and other disorders that affect the brain (eg, stroke, tumor, infection, trauma, hypoparathyroidism).

  • Suspect parkinsonism based on the clinical evaluation and differentiate it from Parkinson disease by the lack of response to levodopa; neuroimaging may be needed.

  • Check for deficits that suggest a neurodegenerative disorder other than Parkinson disease.

  • Correct or treat the cause if possible, and recommend physical measures to maintain mobility.

