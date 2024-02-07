Вторинний та атиповий паркінсонізм

Treatment of the cause

Physical measures

The cause of secondary parkinsonism is corrected or treated if possible, sometimes resulting in clinical improvement or disappearance of symptoms.

Medications used to treat Parkinson disease are often ineffective or have only transient benefit. But amantadine or an anticholinergic medication (eg, benztropine) may ameliorate parkinsonism secondary to use of antipsychotic medications. However, because these medications may worsen cognitive decline and possibly increase tau pathology and neurodegeneration, their use should be limited (1, 2).

Physical measures to maintain mobility and independence are useful (as for Parkinson disease). Maximizing activity is a goal. Patients should increase daily activities to the greatest extent possible. If they cannot, physical or occupational therapy, which may involve a regular exercise program, may help condition them physically. Therapists may teach patients adaptive strategies, help them make appropriate adaptations in the home (eg, installing grab bars to reduce the risk of falls), and recommend adaptive devices that may be useful.

Good nutrition is essential.