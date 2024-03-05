Хронічна запальна демієлінізуюча полінейропатія (ХДП)

IV immune globulin (IVIG)

Corticosteroids

Plasma exchange

IVIG, although more expensive, is often offered first to patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy because of the following (1):

It does not have the many adverse effects of long-term corticosteroid use.

It is easier to administer than plasma exchange.

However, evidence suggests that pulsed corticosteroids may result in longer remissions and have a lower rate of serious adverse effects than IVIG (2). Pulsed corticosteroids may be given as follows:

Dexamethasone 40 mg orally a day for 4 consecutive days monthly until CIDP resolves, with dose adjusted depending on patient response

IV methylprednisolone 1000 mg once a day for 3 consecutive days, followed by 1000 mg once a week for 4 weeks. (3, 4,5)

Some patients may benefit from a combination of IVIG and corticosteroids.

Plasma exchange also does not have the long-term adverse effects of corticosteroids, but it often requires an indwelling port and, because of the large fluid shifts, may cause hypotension. Patients who do not respond to IVIG or who have severe disease may be offered plasma exchange, but because plasma exchange is invasive and has risks, it is best used as a way to de-escalate severe deterioration rather than as long-term maintenance treatment.

Subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) may be as effective as IVIG (6).

Other immunosuppressants (eg, azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, mycophenolate) may be helpful and can reduce corticosteroid dependence.

Treatment may be needed for a long time.