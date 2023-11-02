Параліч лицевого нерва

Clinical evaluation

Chest x-ray or CT and serum angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) levels to check for sarcoidosis

MRI if onset was gradual or other neurologic deficits are present

Other testing if indicated by clinical findings

Facial nerve palsy is diagnosed based on clinical evaluation. There are no specific diagnostic tests.

Facial nerve palsy can be distinguished from a central facial nerve lesion (eg, due to hemispheric stroke or tumor), which causes weakness primarily of the lower face, sparing the forehead muscle and allowing patients to wrinkle their forehead; also, patients with central lesions can usually furrow their brow and close their eyes tightly.

Usually, clinicians can also distinguish idiopathic facial nerve palsy from other disorders that cause peripheral facial nerve palsies based on their characteristic symptoms and signs; these disorders include the following:

Also, the other disorders that cause peripheral facial nerve palsy typically develop more slowly than idiopathic facial nerve palsy. Thus, if patients have any other neurologic symptoms or signs or if symptoms developed gradually, MRI should be done.

In idiopathic facial nerve palsy, MRI may show contrast enhancement of the facial nerve at or near the geniculate ganglion or along the entire course of the nerve. However, its enhancement may reflect other causes, such as meningeal tumor. If the paralysis progresses over weeks to months, the likelihood of a tumor (eg, most commonly schwannoma) compressing the facial nerve increases. MRI can also help exclude other structural disorders causing facial nerve palsy. CT, usually negative in Bell palsy, is done if a fracture is suspected or if MRI is not immediately available and stroke is possible.

In addition, acute and convalescent serologic tests for Lyme disease are done if patients have been in a geographic area where ticks and Lyme disease are endemic.

For all patients, a chest x-ray is taken or CT is done and serum ACE is measured to check for sarcoidosis. Blood tests are done to check for diabetes. Viral titers are not helpful.