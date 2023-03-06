The main complications of diphtheria are cardiac and neurologic.

Myocarditis is usually evident by the 10th to 14th day but can appear any time during the 1st to the 6th week, even while local respiratory symptoms are subsiding; risk of cardiac toxicity is related to degree of local infection. Insignificant ECG changes occur in 20 to 30% of patients, but atrioventricular dissociation, complete heart block, and ventricular arrhythmias may occur and are associated with a high mortality rate. Heart failure may develop.

Nervous system toxicity is uncommon (about 5%) and limited to patients with severe respiratory diphtheria. The toxin causes a demyelinating polyneuropathy that affects cranial and peripheral nerves. The toxic effects usually begin during the 1st week of illness with loss of ocular accommodation and bulbar palsy, causing dysphagia and nasal regurgitation. Peripheral neuropathy appears during the 3rd to 6th week. It is both motor and sensory, although motor symptoms predominate. The diaphragm may become paralyzed, sometimes causing respiratory failure. Resolution occurs over many weeks. Autonomic dysfunction in the form of loss of vasomotor tone (tachycardia, arrhythmias, and arterial hypotension) is also a complication of diphtheria.

In severe cases, acute renal failure may occur because the toxin damages the kidneys.

Overall mortality is 3%; it is higher in those with any of the following: