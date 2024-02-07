Прогресуючий над'ядерний параліч (ПНП)

Symptoms and Signs of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Symptoms of progressive supranuclear palsy usually begin in late middle age.

The first symptom may be

Difficulty looking up or down without moving the neck or difficulty climbing up and down stairs

Voluntary eye movements, particularly downward gaze, become difficult, but vertical reflex eye movements triggered by passive head movement (neck flexion, extension) are unaffected.

Movements are slowed, muscles become rigid, and axial dystonia develops. Patients tend to fall backward.

Dysphagia, dysarthria with emotional lability (pseudobulbar palsy), depression, and disordered sleep are common. Resting tremor may develop.

Dementia eventually occurs. Many patients become incapacitated within about 5 years and die within about 10 years (1).

Progressive supranuclear palsy has several different clinical types based on the predominant symptoms or signs (2):

PSP with Richardson syndrome (PSP-RS): Classic progressive supranuclear palsy with progressive supranuclear ophthalmoplegia and severe balance problems (the most common form, in ≥ 70% of cases)

PSP with predominant Parkinsonism (PSP-P): Parkinsonian type of progressive supranuclear palsy, which responds to levodopa, resulting in transient, slight improvement

PSP with ocular motor dysfunction (PSP-OM): Characterized by oculomotor abnormalities (eg, vertical supranuclear gaze palsy)

PSP with progressive gait freezing (PSP-PGF): Characterized by progressive gait freezing

PSP with predominant speech and language disorder (PSP-SL): Characterized by progressive nonfluent aphasia or speech or language disorders

PSP with predominant frontal presentation (PSP-F): Characterized by frontotemporal degeneration with cognitive impairment or behavioral change

PSP with predominant corticobasal syndrome (PSP-CBS): Characterized by corticobasal syndrome, causing profound asymmetric symptoms

PSP with predominant primarily lateral sclerosis (PSP-PLS): Characterized by motoneuron symptoms related to primary lateral sclerosis

PSP with predominant cerebellar ataxia (PSP-C): Characterized by cerebellar signs

PSP with predominant postural instability (PSP-PI): Characterized by postural instability

In forms other than Richardson syndrome (nonclassical forms [called atypical parkinsonism]), ophthalmoplegia may be delayed by years.

The different clinical types of progressive supranuclear palsy have different characteristics (eg, parkinsonian features, corticobasal syndrome, speech problems, frontotemporal degenerative signs, akinesia, freezing of gait).