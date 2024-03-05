Полінейропатія

Baseline laboratory tests for all patients include

Complete blood count

Electrolytes

Renal function tests

Rapid plasma reagin test

Measurement of fasting plasma glucose, glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C), and sometimes a 2-hour glucose tolerance test

Vitamin B12 and folate levels

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) level

Some clinicians include serum protein electrophoresis, especially if patients have a painful sensory neuropathy not explained by diabetes. The need for other tests is determined by polyneuropathy subtype (large- or small-fiber). When electrodiagnostic tests and clinical differentiation are inconclusive, tests for all subtypes may be necessary.

For acute myelin dysfunction neuropathies, the approach is the same as that for Guillain-Barré syndrome; forced vital capacity is measured to check for incipient respiratory failure. In acute or chronic myelin dysfunction, tests for infectious disorders and immune dysfunction, including tests for hepatitis and HIV and serum protein electrophoresis, are done. A lumbar puncture should also be done; myelin dysfunction due to an autoimmune response often causes albuminocytologic dissociation: increased cerebrospinal fluid protein (> 45 mg%) but normal white blood cell count (≤ 5/mcL).

For vasa nervorum compromise or asymmetric axonal polyneuropathies, tests for hypercoagulable states and parainfectious or autoimmune vasculitis, particularly if suggested by clinical findings, should be done; the minimum is

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate

Serum protein electrophoresis

Measurement of rheumatoid factor, antinuclear antibodies, and serum creatine kinase (CK)

CK may be elevated when rapid onset of disease results in muscle injury.

Other tests depend on the suspected cause:

Coagulation studies (eg, protein C, protein S, antithrombin III, anticardiolipin antibody, and homocysteine levels) should be done only if personal or family history suggests a hypercoagulable state.

Tests for sarcoidosis, hepatitis C, or granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener granulomatosis) should be done only if symptoms and signs suggest one of these disorders.

If no cause is identified, nerve and muscle biopsy should be done.

An affected sural nerve is usually biopsied. A muscle adjacent to the biopsied sural nerve or a quadriceps, biceps brachii, or deltoid muscle may be biopsied. The muscle should be one with moderate weakness that has not been tested by needle EMG (to avoid misinterpretation of needle artifacts). An abnormality is more often detected when the contralateral muscle has EMG abnormalities, particularly when the neuropathy is somewhat symmetric. Nerve biopsies are useful in symmetric and asymmetric polyneuropathies but are particularly useful in asymmetric axonopathies.

If initial tests do not identify the cause of distal symmetric axonopathies, blood levels may be measured or a 24-hour urine collection may be done to check for heavy metals. Hairs or nails may be tested and may confirm heavy metals as the cause.

Whether tests for other causes are needed depends on history and physical examination findings.