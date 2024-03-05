Розлади нервово-м'язової передачі

Also due to impaired release of acetylcholine from presynaptic nerve terminals, botulism develops when toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum spores irreversibly binds to a specific receptor (synaptotagmin II) on the presynaptic terminal cholinergic nerve endings. The result is severe weakness, sometimes with respiratory compromise and difficulty swallowing. Other systemic symptoms may include mydriasis, dry mouth, constipation, urinary retention, and tachycardia due to unopposed sympathetic nervous system activity (anticholinergic syndrome). These systemic findings are absent in myasthenia gravis.

In botulism, electromyography (EMG) detects a mild decremental response to low-frequency (2- to 3-Hz) repetitive nerve stimulation but a pronounced incremental response after 10 seconds of exercise or with rapid (50-Hz) repetitive nerve stimulation.