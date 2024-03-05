Розлади нервових корінців

The most common cause of radiculopathies is

A herniated intervertebral disk

Bone changes due to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or osteoarthritis, especially in the cervical and lumbar areas, may also compress isolated nerve roots.

Less commonly, carcinomatous meningitis causes patchy multiple root dysfunction. Rarely, spinal mass lesions (eg, epidural abscesses and tumors, spinal meningiomas, neurofibromas) may manifest with radicular symptoms instead of the usual symptoms of spinal cord dysfunction.

Diabetes can cause a painful thoracic or extremity radiculopathy by causing ischemia of the nerve root.

Infectious disorders, such as those due to mycobacteria (eg, tuberculosis [TB]), fungi (eg, histoplasmosis), or spirochetes (eg, Lyme disease, syphilis), sometimes affect nerve roots. Herpes zoster infection usually causes a painful radiculopathy with dermatomal sensory loss and characteristic rash, but it may cause a motor radiculopathy with segmental weakness and reflex loss. Cytomegalovirus-induced polyradiculitis is a complication of AIDS.