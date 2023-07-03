Синдром хронічної втоми

Etiology of CFS is unknown. No infectious, hormonal, immunologic, or psychological cause has been established. Among the many proposed infectious causes, Epstein-Barr virus, Lyme disease, candidiasis, and cytomegalovirus have been proven not to cause CFS. Similarly, there are no allergic markers and no immunosuppression. People with CFS are not at increased risk for opportunistic infections.

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection have become "long-haulers" with persistent symptoms. Some of these symptoms result from organ damage from the infection and/or treatment, and others may be from posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In addition, in some patients, COVID-19 seems to trigger typical CFS. This association is being actively studied.

Various minor immunologic abnormalities have been reported. These abnormalities include low levels of IgG, abnormal IgG, decreased lymphocytic proliferation, low interferon-gamma levels in response to mitogens, poor cytotoxicity of natural killer cells, circulating autoantibodies and immune complexes, and many other immunologic findings. However, none provide adequate sensitivity and specificity for defining CFS. They do, however, underscore the physiologic legitimacy of CFS.

Relatives of patients with CFS have an increased risk of developing the syndrome, suggesting a genetic component or common environmental exposure. Recent studies have identified some genetic markers that might predispose to CFS. Some researchers believe the etiology will eventually be shown to be multifactorial, including a genetic predisposition and exposure to microbes, toxins, and other physical and/or emotional trauma.