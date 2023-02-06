Шийний спондильоз та спондилотична шийна мієлопатія

Cord compression commonly causes gradual spastic paresis and/or paresthesias in the hands and feet and may cause hyperreflexia. Neurologic deficits may be asymmetric, nonsegmental, and aggravated by cough or Valsalva maneuvers. After trauma, people with cervical spondylosis may develop a central cord syndrome (see table Spinal Cord Syndromes).

Eventually, muscle atrophy and flaccid paresis may develop in the upper extremities at the level of the lesion, with spasticity below the level of the lesion.

Nerve root compression commonly causes early radicular pain; later, there may be weakness, hyporeflexia, and muscle atrophy.