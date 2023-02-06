Шийний спондильоз та спондилотична шийна мієлопатія

Cervical spondylosis is osteoarthritis of the cervical spine causing stenosis of the canal and sometimes cervical myelopathy due to encroachment of bony osteoarthritic growths (osteophytes) on the lower cervical spinal cord, sometimes with involvement of lower cervical nerve roots (radiculomyelopathy). Diagnosis is by MRI or CT. Treatment may involve nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and a soft cervical collar or cervical laminectomy.
(See also Overview of Spinal Cord Disorders and Cervical Spinal Stenosis.)
Cervical spondylosis due to osteoarthritis is common. Occasionally, particularly when the spinal canal is congenitally narrow (< 10 mm), osteoarthritis leads to stenosis of the canal and bony impingement on the cord, causing compression and myelopathy (functional disturbance of the spinal cord). Hypertrophy of the ligamentum flavum can aggravate this effect. Osteophytes in the neural foramina, most commonly between C5 and C6 or C6 and C7, can cause radiculopathy (a nerve root disorder). Sometimes the cord and nerve roots are affected, causing radiculomyelopathy. Manifestations vary according to the neural structures involved but commonly include pain.
Симптоми та ознаки
Cord compression commonly causes gradual spastic paresis and/or paresthesias in the hands and feet and may cause hyperreflexia. Neurologic deficits may be asymmetric, nonsegmental, and aggravated by cough or Valsalva maneuvers. After trauma, people with cervical spondylosis may develop a central cord syndrome (see table Spinal Cord Syndromes).
Eventually, muscle atrophy and flaccid paresis may develop in the upper extremities at the level of the lesion, with spasticity below the level of the lesion.
Nerve root compression commonly causes early radicular pain; later, there may be weakness, hyporeflexia, and muscle atrophy.
Діагностика
MRI or CT
Cervical spondylosis is suspected when characteristic neurologic deficits occur in patients who are older, have osteoarthritis, or have radicular pain at the C5 or C6 levels.
Diagnosis of cervical spondylosis is by MRI, CT, or CT myelography.
Лікування
For cord involvement or refractory radiculopathy, cervical laminectomy
For radiculopathy only, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and a soft cervical collar
If the cord is severely compressed, cervical laminectomy is usually needed; a posterior approach can relieve the compression but leaves anterior compressive osteophytes and may result in spinal instability and kyphosis. Thus, an anterior approach with spinal fusion is generally preferred.
Patients with only radiculopathy may try nonsurgical treatment with NSAIDs and a soft cervical collar; if this approach is ineffective, surgical decompression may be required. Indications for surgical decompression include
Intractable pain
Spinal cord compromise (eg, progressive weakness, bowel and bladder dysfunction)
If muscle spasms occur, muscle relaxants (such as baclofen) may help relieve spasticity.
Ключові моменти
Cervical spondylosis due to osteoarthritis, especially if the cervical canal is congenitally narrow, can lead to stenosis of the canal and development of osteophytes, which may compress the cord or nerve roots.
Cord compression commonly causes gradual spastic paresis and/or paresthesias in the hands and feet and may cause hyperreflexia, eventually resulting in muscle atrophy, with flaccid paresis in the upper extremities at the level of the compression, and spasticity below that level.
Nerve root compression commonly causes early radicular pain, sometimes followed by weakness, hyporeflexia, and muscle atrophy.
Diagnose using MRI or CT.
If the spinal cord is severely compressed, do a cervical laminectomy, usually with an anterior approach; for radiculopathy alone, try NSAIDs plus a soft cervical collar, but if this treatment is ineffective, consider surgical decompression.