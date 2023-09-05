гіпофосфатемія

Hypophosphatemia has numerous causes.

Clinically significant acute hypophosphatemia occurs in relatively few clinical settings, including the following:

Acute severe hypophosphatemia with serum phosphate < 1 mg/dL (< 0.32 mmol/L) is most often caused by

Transcellular shifts of phosphate often superimposed on chronic phosphate depletion

Chronic hypophosphatemia usually is the result of decreased renal phosphate reabsorption. Causes include the following:

Increased parathyroid hormone levels, as in primary and secondary hyperparathyroidism

Other hormonal disturbances, such as Cushing syndrome and hypothyroidism

Vitamin D deficiency

Electrolyte disorders, such as hypomagnesemia and hypokalemia

Long-term diuretic use

Theophylline intoxication

Severe chronic hypophosphatemia usually results from a prolonged negative phosphate balance. Causes include

Chronic starvation or malabsorption, often in patients with alcohol use disorder, especially when combined with vomiting or copious diarrhea

Long-term ingestion of large amounts of phosphate-binding aluminum, usually in the form of antacids

Patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (especially those on dialysis) often take phosphate binders with meals to reduce absorption of dietary phosphate. The prolonged use of these binders can cause hypophosphatemia, particularly when combined with greatly decreased dietary intake of phosphate.