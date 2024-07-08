Абсцес головного мозку

Antibiotics (initially cefotaxime or ceftriaxone plus metronidazole for Bacteroides species or plus vancomycin for Staphylococcus aureus based on suspicion, then as guided by culture and susceptibility testing)

Usually CT-guided stereotactic aspiration or surgical drainage

Sometimes corticosteroids, antiseizure medications, or both

All patients receive antibiotics for a minimum of 4 to 8 weeks (1). Initial empiric antibiotics include one of the following:

Cefotaxime

Ceftriaxone

Both are effective against streptococci, Enterobacteriaceae, and most anaerobes but not against Bacteroides fragilis. If clinicians suspect Bacteroides species (as in chronic sinusitis or otitis), metronidazole is also required. If S. aureus is suspected (eg, after cranial trauma or neurosurgery or in endocarditis), vancomycin is used (with cefotaxime or ceftriaxone) until sensitivity to nafcillin is determined. Response to antibiotics is best monitored by serial MRI or CT.

Drainage (CT-guided stereotactic or open) provides optimal therapy and is necessary for most abscesses that are solitary and surgically accessible, particularly those > 2 cm in diameter. If abscesses are < 2 cm in diameter, antibiotics alone may be tried, but abscesses must then be monitored with frequent serial MRI or CT (initially as often as every 2 to 3 days); if abscesses enlarge after being treated with antibiotics, surgical drainage is indicated.

Patients with increased intracranial pressure (assessed by signs and neuroimaging findings) may benefit from a short course of high-dose corticosteroids (dexamethasone 10 mg IV once, then 4 mg IV every 6 hours for 3 or 4 days).

Antiseizure medications are frequently used to prevent seizures.

Rate of recovery depends on how successfully the abscesses are eradicated and the patient's immune status.

If immunocompromised patients (eg, patients with uncontrolled HIV infection) have an abscess due to Toxoplasma gondii or a fungus, they may have to take antibiotics for the rest of their life.