Фіброміалгія

Stretching and aerobic exercise, local heat, and massage

Stress management

Medications such as tricyclic antidepressants, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, GABA-ergic agents, or cyclobenzaprine

Nonopioid analgesics

Stretching exercises, aerobic exercises, sufficient sound sleep, local applications of heat, and gentle massage may provide relief. Overall stress management (eg, deep breathing exercises, meditation, psychologic support, counseling if necessary) is important.

Exercises to gently stretch the affected muscles should be done daily; stretches should be held for about 30 seconds and repeated about 5 times. Aerobic exercise (eg, fast walking, swimming, exercise bicycling) can lessen symptoms.

Improving sleep is critical. Patients should be screened for sleep disorders (eg, obstructive sleep apnea) and other factors that may interfere with sleep. Good sleep hygiene should also be emphasized.

Pharmacologic therapies for fibromyalgia (eg. amitriptyline, duloxetine, milnacipran, and pregabalin) could be used as adjuncts to exercise to improve sleep and manage stress; they may modestly reduce pain. Sedating medication,s such as low-dose oral tricyclic antidepressants (eg, amitriptyline 10 to 50 mg) or the pharmacologically similar cyclobenzaprine), are taken at bedtime and may promote deeper sleep and decrease muscle pain. The lowest effective dose should be used. A serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (eg, duloxetine) is a reasonable alternative, particularly for patients with severe fatigue and depression. Pregabalin and gabapentin may also be particularly useful for patients with more severe sleep problems. Drowsiness, dry mouth, and other adverse effects may make some or all of these medications intolerable, particularly for older patients.

Nonopioid analgesics (eg, acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]) may help some patients. Opioids should be avoided.

Occasional injections of 0.5% bupivacaine or 1% lidocaine 1 to 5 mL may relieve incapacitating areas of focal tenderness, but such injections should not be relied on as primary treatment because evidence does not support their regular use, and does not address the widespread pain caused by fibromyalgia.

Medications taken by the patient should be reviewed to identify those that may aggravate sleep problems. Such medications should be avoided. Anxiety, depression, and especially bipolar disorder, if present, should be addressed.

Evidence also supports use of capsaicin, biofeedback, massage, hypnotherapy, chiropractic interventions, and other complementary and alternative therapies that are a part of the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) recommendations for management of fibromyalgia (1). Although randomized trials and systematic reviews have evaluated some of these therapies against controls, the overall effects of these therapies are small.