(постполіомієлітний синдром)

Postpoliomyelitis syndrome is a group of symptoms that develops many years (often decades) after paralytic poliomyelitis and usually affects the same muscle groups as the initial infection.

In patients who have had paralytic poliomyelitis, muscle fatigue and decreased endurance, often accompanied by weakness, fasciculations, and atrophy, may develop many years (often decades) later, particularly in older adults and in patients who were severely affected initially (1). Damage usually occurs in previously affected muscle groups. (See also Poliomyelitis.)

The cause of postpoliomyelitis syndrome may be related to further loss of anterior horn cells due to aging in a population of neurons already depleted by earlier poliovirus infection.

Treatment of postpoliomyelitis syndrome is supportive.