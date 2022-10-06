Вступ до розділу «Лабораторна діагностика інфекційних захворювань»

Laboratory tests may identify organisms directly (eg, visually, using a microscope, growing the organism in culture) or indirectly (eg, identifying antibodies to the organism). General types of tests include
Immunologic tests (agglutination tests such as latex agglutination, enzyme immunoassays, Western blot, precipitation tests, and complement fixation tests)
Culture is normally the gold standard for identification of organisms, but results may not be available for days or weeks, and not all pathogens can be cultured, making alternative tests useful. When a pathogen is cultured and identified, the laboratory can also assess its susceptibility to antimicrobial drugs. Sometimes molecular methods can be used to detect specific resistance genes.
Some tests (eg, Gram stain, routine aerobic culture) can detect a large variety of pathogens and are commonly done for many suspected infectious illnesses. However, because some pathogens are missed on these tests, clinicians must be aware of the limitations of each test for each suspected pathogen. In such cases, clinicians should request tests specific for the suspected pathogen (eg, special stains or culture media) or advise the laboratory of the suspected organism(s) so that it may select more specific tests.
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких бактерійних патогенів
Microorganism
Microscopy
Culture
NAAT
Antigen Detection
Antibody Detection
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓*
✓*
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓*
✓
✓*
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓*
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Rickettsial species
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
* Test not widely available in clinical practice.
NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.
Adapted from Bennett JE, Dolin R, Blaser MJ: Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 9th Edition. Philadelphia, Elsevier, 2020.
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення мікобактерійних патогенів
Microorganism
Microscopy
Culture
NAAT
Antigen Detection
Antibody Detection
✓
✓
✓*
Tuberculosis and ulcerans
✓
✓
✓
Mycobacterium leprae
✓
✓
✓
* Test not widely available in clinical practice.
NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.
Adapted from Bennett JE, Dolin R, Blaser MJ: Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 9th Edition. Philadelphia, Elsevier, 2020.
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких грибкових патогенів
Microorganism
Microscopy
Culture
NAAT
Antigen Detection
Antibody Detection
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.
Adapted from Bennett JE, Dolin R, Blaser MJ: Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 9th Edition. Philadelphia, Elsevier, 2020.
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких вірусних патогенів
Microorganism
Microscopy
Culture
NAAT
Antigen Detection
Antibody Detection
✓*
✓
✓
BK virus
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
LaCrosse virus
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
St. Louis encephalitis virus
✓
✓
Tickborne encephalitis virus
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
* Test not widely available in clinical practice.
NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.
Adapted from Bennett JE, Dolin R, Blaser MJ: Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 9th Edition. Philadelphia, Elsevier, 2020.
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення протозойних та паразитарних патогенів
Microorganism
Microscopy
Culture
NAAT
Antigen Detection
Antibody Detection
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Intestinal nematodes
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.
Adapted from Bennett JE, Dolin R, Blaser MJ: Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 9th Edition. Philadelphia, Elsevier, 2020.