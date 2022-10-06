skip to main content
Вступ до розділу «Лабораторна діагностика інфекційних захворювань»

ЗаMaria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP, Wellington Regional Medical Center
Переглянуто/перевірено жовт. 2022

    Laboratory tests may identify organisms directly (eg, visually, using a microscope, growing the organism in culture) or indirectly (eg, identifying antibodies to the organism). General types of tests include

    Culture is normally the gold standard for identification of organisms, but results may not be available for days or weeks, and not all pathogens can be cultured, making alternative tests useful. When a pathogen is cultured and identified, the laboratory can also assess its susceptibility to antimicrobial drugs. Sometimes molecular methods can be used to detect specific resistance genes.

    Some tests (eg, Gram stain, routine aerobic culture) can detect a large variety of pathogens and are commonly done for many suspected infectious illnesses. However, because some pathogens are missed on these tests, clinicians must be aware of the limitations of each test for each suspected pathogen. In such cases, clinicians should request tests specific for the suspected pathogen (eg, special stains or culture media) or advise the laboratory of the suspected organism(s) so that it may select more specific tests.

    Таблиця

    Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких бактерійних патогенів

    Microorganism

    Microscopy

    Culture

    NAAT

    Antigen Detection

    Antibody Detection

    Anaplasma species

    Bacillus anthracis

    Bartonella species

    Bordetella pertussis

    Borrelia species

    ✓*

    ✓*

    Brucella species

    Chlamydia species

    Clostridium botulinum

    Clostridioides difficile

    Clostridium tetani

    Corynebacterium diphtheriae

    Coxiella species

    Erysipelothrix species

    Francisella tularensis

    Haemophilus ducreyi

    Helicobacter pylori

    ✓*

    Kingella species

    ✓*

    Klebsiella species

    Legionella species

    Leptospira species

    ✓*

    Listeria species

    Mycoplasma species

    Neisseria species

    Nocardia

    Rhodococcus equi

    Rickettsial species

    Streptococcus species

    Treponema pallidum

    Tropheryma whipplei

    Vibrio species

    Yersinia pestis

    * Test not widely available in clinical practice.

    NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

    Таблиця

    Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення мікобактерійних патогенів

    Microorganism

    Microscopy

    Culture

    NAAT

    Antigen Detection

    Antibody Detection

    Nontuberculous

    ✓*

    Tuberculosis and ulcerans

    Mycobacterium leprae

    * Test not widely available in clinical practice.

    NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

    Таблиця

    Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких грибкових патогенів

    Microorganism

    Microscopy

    Culture

    NAAT

    Antigen Detection

    Antibody Detection

    Aspergillus species

    Blastomyces species

    Candida species

    Coccidioides species

    Cryptococcus neoformans

    Dermatophytes

    Histoplasma capsulatum

    Malassezia species

    Mucorales species

    Pneumocystis jirovecii

    Sporothrix species

    NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

    Таблиця

    Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких вірусних патогенів

    Microorganism

    Microscopy

    Culture

    NAAT

    Antigen Detection

    Antibody Detection

    Adenovirus

    ✓*

    BK virus

    COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2)

    Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

    Enteroviruses

    Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

    Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E

    Herpes simplex virus

    Human herpesvirus 6

    Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

    Human papillomavirus (HPV)

    Influenza

    JC virus

    LaCrosse virus

    Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) 

    Measles

    Mpox (monkeypox)

    Mumps

    Norovirus

    Parainfluenza

    Parvovirus B19

    Powassan virus

    Rabies

    Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

    Rubella

    St. Louis encephalitis virus

    Tickborne encephalitis virus

    Varicella zoster

    West Nile virus

    Zika virus

    * Test not widely available in clinical practice.

    NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

    Таблиця

    Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення протозойних та паразитарних патогенів

    Microorganism

    Microscopy

    Culture

    NAAT

    Antigen Detection

    Antibody Detection

    Babesia

    Cryptosporidium

    Cyclospora

    Entamoeba

    Enterobius vermicularis

    Giardia

    Intestinal nematodes

    Leishmania species

    Plasmodium species

    Scabies

    Taenia solium

    Toxocara species

    Trichinella spiralis

    Trypanosoma species

    NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

