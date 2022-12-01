In the US, Babesia microti is the most common cause of babesiosis in humans. Rodents are the principal natural reservoir, and deer ticks of the family Ixodidae are the usual vectors. Larval ticks become infected while feeding on an infected rodent, then transform into nymphs that transmit the parasite to another animal or to a human. Adult ticks ordinarily feed on deer but may also transmit the parasite to humans.

Babesia enter red blood cells, mature, and then divide asexually. Infected erythrocytes eventually rupture and release organisms that invade other red blood cells; thus, Babesia can also be transmitted by blood transfusion and possibly by organ transplantation. A test to screen blood and organ donors for Babesia microti is currently used in states in the northeastern US with the highest incidences of infection.

Congenital infection can also occur but is very rare.

Ixodes ticks infected with Babesia are sometimes coinfected with Borrelia burgdorferi (which causes Lyme disease), Anaplasma phagocytophilum (which causes human granulocytic anaplasmosis [HGA]), Borrelia miyamotoi (which causes a relapsing fever-like illness), or Powassan virus (a flavivirus that causes encephalitis). Thus patients occasionally acquire more than one infection from a tick bite.

Оленячі кліщі