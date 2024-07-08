Rabies is a viral encephalitis transmitted by the saliva of infected bats and certain other infected mammals. Symptoms include depression and fever, followed by agitation, excessive salivation, and laryngeal spasms with hydrophobia. Diagnosis is by skin biopsy with fluorescent antibody or polymerase chain reaction testing. Vaccination is indicated for people at high risk of exposure. Postexposure prophylaxis involves wound care and passive and active immunoprophylaxis and, if promptly and meticulously executed, almost always prevents human rabies. Otherwise, the disorder is almost universally fatal. Treatment is supportive.

Rabies causes > 59,000 human deaths worldwide annually, mostly in Africa and Asia, where canine rabies is endemic (1). In the United States, vaccination of domestic animals has reduced rabies cases in people to < 3 a year (2), mostly transmitted by infected bats. Infected raccoons, skunks, and foxes can transmit rabies. Transmission of rabies to humans from small rodents (such as squirrels, chipmunks, rats, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils) and lagomorphs (including rabbits and hares) has not been reported.

Rabid animals transmit the infection through their saliva, usually by biting. Rarely, the virus can enter through a skin abrasion or across mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus travels from the site of entry via peripheral nerves to the spinal cord (or to the brain stem when the face is bitten), then to the brain. It then spreads from the central nervous system (CNS) via peripheral nerves to other parts of the body. Involvement of the salivary glands and oral mucosa is responsible for transmissibility.

Symptoms and Signs of Rabies Pain or paresthesias may develop at the site of the bite. Rapidity of progression depends on the viral inoculum and proximity of the wound to the brain. The incubation period averages 1 to 2 months but may be > 1 year. Initial symptoms of rabies are nonspecific: fever, headache, and malaise. Within days, encephalitis (furious rabies; in 80%) or paralysis (dumb rabies; in 20%) develops. Encephalitis causes restlessness, confusion, agitation, bizarre behavior, hallucinations, and insomnia. Salivation is excessive, and attempts to drink cause painful spasms of the laryngeal and pharyngeal muscles (hydrophobia). In the paralytic form, ascending paralysis and quadriplegia develop without delirium and hydrophobia.

Diagnosis of Rabies Skin biopsy with fluorescent antibody testing

Sometimes polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of fluid or tissue samples Rabies is suspected in patients with encephalitis or ascending paralysis and a history of an animal bite or exposure to bats; bat bites may be superficial and overlooked. Direct fluorescent antibody testing of a biopsy specimen of skin from the nape of the neck is the diagnostic test of choice. Diagnosis can also be made by PCR of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), saliva, or tissue. Specimens tested for rabies antibodies include serum and CSF. CT, MRI, and EEG are normal or show nonspecific changes.

Treatment of Rabies Supportive care Treatment once rabies has developed is only supportive and includes heavy sedation (eg, with ketamine and midazolam) and comfort measures. Death usually occurs 3 to 10 days after symptoms begin. Few patients have survived; many received immunoprophylaxis before onset of symptoms. Giving rabies vaccine and immune globulin after clinical rabies develops may cause more rapid deterioration.

Prevention of Rabies Rabid animals can often be recognized by their strange behavior; they may be agitated and vicious, weak, or paralyzed and may show no fear of people. Nocturnal animals (eg, bats, skunks, raccoons) may be out during the day. Bats may make unusual noises and have difficulty flying. An animal suspected of having rabies should not be approached. Local health authorities should be contacted to remove the animal. Because bats are an important reservoir for rabies virus in the United States and because bat bites may be hard to detect, contact with a bat is an absolute indication for postexposure prophylaxis. Recommendations for preexposure and postexposure prophylaxis are available (1). Передконтактна профілактика сказу Human diploid cell rabies vaccine (HDCV) is safe and recommended for preexposure prophylaxis for people at risk, including veterinarians, animal handlers, spelunkers, workers who handle the virus, and travelers to endemic areas. A total of two 1-mL doses are given IM, one each on days 0 and 7. Vaccination provides lifetime protection to some degree. However, protection decreases with time; if exposure is likely to continue, serologic testing every 6 months (for continuous exposure) or every 2 years (for frequent exposure) is recommended, and a booster dose of vaccine is given if the antibody titer is below a certain level (2, 3). Постконтактна профілактика сказу Exposure is considered to be a bite that breaks the skin or any contact between mucous membrane or broken skin and animal saliva. If exposure occurs, prompt, meticulously executed prophylaxis almost always prevents human rabies. The wound is cleansed immediately and thoroughly with soap and water or benzalkonium chloride. Deep puncture wounds are flushed with soapy water using moderate pressure. Wounds are usually left open. Postexposure prophylaxis with rabies vaccine and rabies immune globulin is given depending on the biting animal and circumstances (see table Rabies Postexposure Prophylaxis), and the animal’s brain is tested for virus. Local or state health departments or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) usually conduct testing and can advise on other treatment issues. Цінні поради та підводні камені Таблиця Передконтактна профілактика сказу Таблиця For postexposure prophylaxis, rabies immune globulin 20 IU/kg is infiltrated around the wound for passive immunization; if injection volume is too much for distal areas (eg, fingers, nose), some rabies immune globulin may be given IM (4). This treatment is accompanied by the rabies vaccine (human diploid cell vaccine [HDCV] or purified chick embryo cell vaccine [PCECV]) for active immunization. HDCV is given in a series of four 1-mL IM injections (deltoid area is preferred), beginning on the day of exposure (day 0), in a limb other than the one used for rabies immune globulin. Subsequent injections occur on days 3, 7, and 14; immunosuppressed patients receive a fifth dose on day 28. Rarely, a serious systemic or neuroparalytic reaction occurs; then, completion of vaccination is weighed against the patient’s risk of developing rabies. Rabies antibody titer is measured to help assess risk of stopping vaccination. Postexposure prophylaxis for a person previously vaccinated against rabies includes 1-mL IM injections of rabies vaccine on days 0 and 3 but no rabies immune globulin. Довідкові матеріали щодо профілактики 1. Manning SE, Rupprecht CE, Fishbein D, et al: Human Rabies Prevention — United States, 2008 Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 57 (RR03):1–26,28, 2008. 2. Rao AK, Briggs D, Moore SM, et al: Use of a modified preexposure prophylaxis vaccination schedule to prevent human rabies: Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices—United States, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 17(18):619-627. 3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Rabies Pre-Exposure Vaccination. Accessed May 31, 2024. 4. Rupprecht CE, Briggs D, Brown CM, et al: Use of a reduced (4-dose) vaccine schedule for postexposure prophylaxis to prevent human rabies: Recommendations of the advisory committee on immunization practices. MMWR Recomm Rep 59 (RR-2):1–9, 2010.