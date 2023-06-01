Лімфоцитарний хоріоменінгіт

The incubation period for lymphocytic choriomeningitis is 1 to 2 weeks.

Most patients have no or minimal symptoms. Some develop a flu-like illness. Fever, usually 38.5 to 40° C, with rigors is accompanied by malaise, weakness, myalgia (especially lumbar), retro-orbital headache, photophobia, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, and light-headedness. Sore throat, cough, chest pain, testicular pain, and parotid gland pain occur less often.

After 5 days to 3 weeks, patients may improve for 1 or 2 days. Many relapse with recurrent fever, headache, rashes, swelling of metacarpophalangeal and proximal interphalangeal joints, meningeal signs, orchitis, parotitis, or alopecia of the scalp.

Aseptic meningitis occurs in a minority of patients. Rarely, frank encephalitis, ascending paralysis, bulbar paralysis, transverse myelitis, or other neurologic symptoms can occur. Neurologic sequelae are rare in patients with meningitis but occur in up to 33% of patients with encephalitis.

Infection during pregnancy may cause fetal abnormalities, including hydrocephalus, chorioretinitis, and intellectual disability. Infections that occur during the 1st trimester may result in fetal death.