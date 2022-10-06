skip to main content
Посів

ЗаMaria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP, Wellington Regional Medical Center
Переглянуто/перевірено жовт. 2022

    Culture is microbial growth on or in a nutritional solid or liquid medium; increased numbers of organisms simplify identification. Culture also facilitates testing of antimicrobial susceptibility.

    Communication with the laboratory is essential. Although most specimens are placed on general purpose media (eg, blood or chocolate agar), some pathogens require inclusion of specific nutrients and inhibitors (see table Selective Media for Isolation of Common Bacteria) or other special conditions for incubation (eg, a specific temperature, oxygen or carbon dioxide concentration, or duration). If one of these more fastidious pathogens is suspected or if the patient has been taking antimicrobials, the laboratory should be advised. The specimen’s source is reported so that the laboratory can differentiate pathogens from site-specific normal flora.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Селективні середовища для виділення звичайних бактерій

    Organism

    Preferred Medium

    Bacteroides species

    Kanamycin-vancomycin laked blood agar

    Bacteroides fragilis

    Bacteroides bile-esculin (with gentamicin and bile)

    Bordetella pertussis

    Bordet-Gengou agar plus methicillin or cephalexin

    Regan-Lowe cephalexin agar

    Horse blood–charcoal agar

    Burkholderia cepacia

    Burkholderia cepacia agar

    Campylobacter jejuni or C. coli

    Campylobacter–selective agars (eg, cefoperazone-vancomycin agar)

    Corynebacterium diphtheriae

    Tinsdale agar

    Cystine-tellurite blood agar

    Löffler coagulated serum medium

    Escherichia coli or enterohemorrhagic pathogens (Shiga toxin producers, including O157-H7)

    MacConkey-sorbitol agar

    Francisella tularensis

    Blood-cystine agar or chocolate-cystine agar

    Legionella species

    Buffered charcoal yeast extract agar

    Leptospira species

    Fletcher or Stuart medium with rabbit serum or Leptospira medium with bovine serum albumin–Tween 80

    Mycobacterium tuberculosis

    Lowenstein-Jensen agar

    Neisseria gonorrhoeae or N. meningitidis

    Modified Thayer-Martin agar

    New York City agar

    Salmonella and Shigella species

    May grow on standard MacConkey or eosin-methylene blue

    Alternative: Hektoen or xylose-lysine-desoxycholate, Salmonella-Shigella agar, gram-negative or selenite enrichment broth

    Vibrio species

    Thiosulfate-citrate-bile salts–sucrose agar

    Yersinia species

    Cefsulodin-Irgasan-novobiocin agar

    Колекція зразків

    Specimen collection is important. For diagnosis of infectious disease, the rule of thumb is sample where the infection is. For skin lesions, the leading edge, not the center, should be sampled.

    Use of swabs is discouraged. However, if a swab is used, a flocked swab is preferred because it can recover more specimen. Swabs used for molecular assays must be compatible for the specific molecular assay for which they are intended. The wrong type of swab can produce false-negative results. Wooden-shafted swabs are toxic to some viruses. Cotton-tipped swabs are toxic to some bacteria, including chlamydiae.

    Blood cultures require decontamination and disinfection of the skin (eg, povidone iodine swab, allowed to dry, removed with 70% alcohol). Multiple samples, each from a different site are generally used; they are taken nearly simultaneously with fever spikes if possible. Normal flora of skin that grows in only a single blood sample is usually interpreted as contamination.

    If a blood specimen is obtained from a central line, a peripheral blood specimen should also be obtained to help differentiate systemic bacteremia from catheter infection. Cultures from infected catheters generally turn positive more quickly and contain more organisms than simultaneously drawn peripheral blood cultures. Some fungi, particularly molds (eg, Aspergillus species), usually cannot be cultured from blood.

    The specimen must be transported rapidly, in the correct medium, and in conditions that limit growth of any potentially contaminating normal flora. For accurate quantification of the pathogen, additional pathogen growth must be prevented; specimens should be transported to the laboratory immediately or, if transport is delayed, refrigerated (in most cases).

    Особливі міркування щодо посіву

    Certain cultures have special considerations.

    Anaerobic bacteria should not be cultured from sites where they are part of the normal flora because differentiation of pathogens from normal flora may be impossible. Specimens must be shielded from air, which can be difficult. For swab specimens, anaerobic transport media are available. However, fluid specimens (eg, abscess contents) are superior to swab specimens for recovery of anaerobic bacteria. Fluid specimens should be collected with a syringe from which all air was expressed (to minimize contact of the specimen with oxygen) and sent to a laboratory in the syringe (capped without the needle) or transferred to an anaerobic transport vial.

    Mycobacteria are difficult to culture. Specimens containing normal flora (eg, sputum) must first be decontaminated and concentrated. Mycobacterium tuberculosis and some other mycobacteria grow slowly. Growth of M. tuberculosis is typically faster in liquid than in solid media; routine use of automated systems with liquid media can result in growth within 2 weeks vs 4 weeks on solid media such as Lowenstein-Jensen agar. In addition, few organisms may be present in a specimen. Multiple specimens from the same site may help maximize yield. Specimens should be allowed to grow for 8 weeks before being discarded. M. ulcerans, which causes Buruli ulcer, requires up to 12 weeks at 32° C on Lowenstein-Jensen agar. If an atypical mycobacterium is suspected, the laboratory should be notified.

    Viruses are generally cultured from swabs and tissue specimens; they are usually transported in media that contain antibacterial and antifungal agents. Specimens are inoculated onto tissue cultures that support the suspected virus and inhibit all other microbes. Viruses that are highly labile (eg, varicella zoster) should be inoculated onto tissue cultures within 1 hour of collection. Standard tissue cultures are most sensitive. The shell vial culture technique, in which the specimen is centrifuged onto a cell monolayer within a vial, provides more rapid results (2 days vs 7 to 14 days). Some common viruses cannot be detected using routine culture methods and require alternative methods for diagnosis (see table Diagnostic Tests for Some Viral Pathogens), as for the following:

    Fungi specimens obtained from nonsterile sites must be inoculated onto media containing antibacterial agents. Specimens should be allowed to grow for 3 to 4 weeks before being deemed negative and discarded.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

