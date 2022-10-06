Certain cultures have special considerations.

Anaerobic bacteria should not be cultured from sites where they are part of the normal flora because differentiation of pathogens from normal flora may be impossible. Specimens must be shielded from air, which can be difficult. For swab specimens, anaerobic transport media are available. However, fluid specimens (eg, abscess contents) are superior to swab specimens for recovery of anaerobic bacteria. Fluid specimens should be collected with a syringe from which all air was expressed (to minimize contact of the specimen with oxygen) and sent to a laboratory in the syringe (capped without the needle) or transferred to an anaerobic transport vial.

Mycobacteria are difficult to culture. Specimens containing normal flora (eg, sputum) must first be decontaminated and concentrated. Mycobacterium tuberculosis and some other mycobacteria grow slowly. Growth of M. tuberculosis is typically faster in liquid than in solid media; routine use of automated systems with liquid media can result in growth within 2 weeks vs ≥ 4 weeks on solid media such as Lowenstein-Jensen agar. In addition, few organisms may be present in a specimen. Multiple specimens from the same site may help maximize yield. Specimens should be allowed to grow for 8 weeks before being discarded. M. ulcerans, which causes Buruli ulcer, requires up to 12 weeks at 32° C on Lowenstein-Jensen agar. If an atypical mycobacterium is suspected, the laboratory should be notified.

Viruses are generally cultured from swabs and tissue specimens; they are usually transported in media that contain antibacterial and antifungal agents. Specimens are inoculated onto tissue cultures that support the suspected virus and inhibit all other microbes. Viruses that are highly labile (eg, varicella zoster) should be inoculated onto tissue cultures within 1 hour of collection. Standard tissue cultures are most sensitive. The shell vial culture technique, in which the specimen is centrifuged onto a cell monolayer within a vial, provides more rapid results (2 days vs 7 to 14 days). Some common viruses cannot be detected using routine culture methods and require alternative methods for diagnosis (see table Diagnostic Tests for Some Viral Pathogens), as for the following:

Fungi specimens obtained from nonsterile sites must be inoculated onto media containing antibacterial agents. Specimens should be allowed to grow for 3 to 4 weeks before being deemed negative and discarded.