Загальні відомості про хронічні гепатити

The most common causes of chronic hepatitis are

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) are frequent causes of chronic hepatitis; 5 to 10% of cases of HBV infection, with or without hepatitis D virus (HDV) coinfection, and about 75% to 85% of cases of HCV infection become chronic (1). Rates are higher for developing chronic HBV infection in children (eg, up to 90% of infected neonates and 25 to 50% of young children). Although the mechanism of chronicity is uncertain, liver injury is mostly determined by the patient’s immune reaction to the infection.

Rarely, hepatitis E virus genotype 3 has been implicated in chronic hepatitis.

Hepatitis A virus does not cause chronic hepatitis.

Criteria for the diagnosis of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) include the presence of steatosis in the liver in the setting of at least 1 of the following risk factors (2):

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is the progressive form of MASLD that causes chronic hepatitis.

Alcohol-related liver disease (a combination of fatty liver, diffuse liver inflammation, and liver necrosis) results from excess alcohol consumption.