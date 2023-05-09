Інфантум розеола

The incubation period is about 5 to 15 days. Fever of 39.5 to 40.5° C begins abruptly and persists 3 to 5 days without any localizing symptoms or signs. Despite the high fever, the child is usually alert and active, although febrile seizures may occur.

Cervical and posterior auricular lymphadenopathy often develops.

Encephalitis or hepatitis occurs rarely.

Roseola Infantum (Rash) This photo shows a maculopapular exanthem on the chest, abdomen, face, and extremities after defervescence in an infant with roseola infantum.

The fever usually decreases rapidly on the 4th day, and when the fall occurs, a macular or maculopapular exanthem usually appears prominently on the chest and abdomen and, to a lesser extent, on the face and extremities; it lasts for a few hours to 2 days and may be unnoticed in mild cases.

In 70% of HHV-6 infections, the classic exanthem does not occur.