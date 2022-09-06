трихінельоз

Many Trichinella infections are asymptomatic or mild.

During the 1st week, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea may occur.

One to 2 weeks after infection, systemic symptoms and signs begin: facial or periorbital edema, myalgia, persistent fever, headache, and subconjunctival hemorrhages and petechiae. Eye pain and photophobia often precede myalgia.

Symptoms due to muscle invasion may mimic symptoms of polymyositis. The muscles of respiration, speech, mastication, and swallowing may be painful. Severe dyspnea may occur in heavy infections.

Fever is generally remittent, rising to 39° C or higher, remaining elevated for several days, and then falling gradually. Eosinophilia usually begins when newborn larvae invade tissues, peaks 2 to 4 weeks after infection, and gradually declines as the larvae encyst.

In heavy infections, the inflammation may cause complications: cardiac (myocarditis, heart failure, arrhythmia), neurologic (encephalitis, meningitis, visual or auditory disorders, seizures), or pulmonary (pneumonitis, pleurisy). Death may result from myocarditis or encephalitis.

Symptoms and signs gradually resolve, and most disappear by about the 3rd month, when the larvae have become fully encysted in muscle cells and eliminated from other organs and tissues. Vague muscular pains and fatigue may persist for many months.

Recurrent infections with T. nativa in northern latitudes can cause chronic diarrhea.