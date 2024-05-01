Intestinal infection: Enzyme immunoassay of stool, molecular tests for parasite DNA in stool, microscopic examination, and/or serologic testing

Extraintestinal infection: Imaging and serologic testing or a therapeutic trial with an amebicide

Nondysenteric amebiasis may be misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, or diverticulitis. A right-sided colonic mass may also be mistaken for cancer, tuberculosis, actinomycosis, or lymphoma.

Amebic dysentery may be confused with shigellosis, salmonellosis, schistosomiasis, or ulcerative colitis. In amebic dysentery, stools are usually less frequent and less watery than those in bacillary dysentery. They characteristically contain tenacious mucus and flecks of blood. Unlike stools in shigellosis, salmonellosis, and ulcerative colitis, amebic stools do not contain large numbers of white blood cells because trophozoites lyse them.

Hepatic amebiasis and amebic abscess must be differentiated from other hepatic infections (eg, echinococcal disease) and tumors. Patients with amebic liver abscess often present with right upper quadrant pain and fever. Amebic liver abscess is more common in men and younger adults exposed to endemic areas, whereas pyogenic liver abscess is more common in older adults. Also, symptoms of echinococcosis are unusual until the cyst grows to 10 cm in diameter, and hepatocellular carcinoma usually has no symptoms other than those caused by chronic liver disease. However, imaging and laboratory tests and tissue biopsy are often needed to diagnose amebiasis. Testing typically includes complete blood count (CBC), liver tests, and abdominal CT. Patients with pyogenic liver abscess often have left shift on white blood cell count, elevated serum bilirubin concentration, history of gallstones, and diabetes mellitus. Amebic liver abscess generally does not cause a left shift on white blood cell counts or elevated serum bilirubin concentration.

Diagnosis of amebiasis is supported by finding amebic trophozoites, cysts, or both in stool or tissues; however, pathogenic E. histolytica are morphologically indistinguishable from nonpathogenic E. dispar, as well as E. moshkovskii and E. bangladeshi, which are of uncertain pathogenicity. Immunoassays that detect E. histolytica antigens in stool are sensitive and specific and are done to confirm the diagnosis. Specific DNA detection assays for E. histolytica using polymerase chain reaction are available at diagnostic reference laboratories and have very high sensitivity and specificity.

Serologic tests are positive in

About 95% of patients with an amebic liver abscess

> 70% of those with active intestinal infection

Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) is the most widely used serologic test. Antibody titers can confirm E. histolytica infection but may persist for months or years, making it impossible to differentiate acute from past infection in residents from areas with a high prevalence of infection. Thus, serologic tests are helpful when previous infection is considered less likely (eg, in travelers to endemic areas).

Molecular analysis using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays and EIA for fecal antigens are most sensitive and differentiate E. histolytica from other amebas. Microscopic identification of intestinal amebas may require examination of 3 to 6 stool specimens and concentration methods (see table Collecting and Handling Specimens for Microscopic Diagnosis of Parasitic Infections). Antibiotics, antacids, antidiarrheals, enemas, and intestinal radiocontrast agents can interfere with recovery of the parasite and should not be given until the stool has been examined. E. histolytica is indistinguishable morphologically from E. dispar, E. moshkovskii, and E. bangladeshi but can be distinguished from a number of nonpathogenic microorganisms microscopically, including E. coli, E. hartmanni, E. polecki, Endolimax nana, and Iodamoeba bütschlii. In symptomatic patients, sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy may show nonspecific inflammatory changes or characteristic flask-shaped mucosal lesions upon histologic exam. Lesions should be aspirated, and the aspirate should be examined for trophozoites and tested for specific E. histolytica antigen or DNA. Biopsy specimens from rectosigmoid lesions may also show trophozoites.