лейшманіоз

After inoculation by a sand fly, extracellular promastigotes are phagocytized by host macrophages; inside these cells, they transform into amastigotes.

Leishmania Life Cycle Зображення Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.

The parasites may remain localized in the skin or spread to the mucosa of the nasopharynx or disseminate to bone marrow, the spleen, the liver, and occasionally other organs, resulting in 3 major clinical forms of leishmaniasis:

Cutaneous

Mucosal

Visceral

Cutaneous leishmaniasis is also known as oriental or tropical sore, Delhi or Aleppo boil, uta or chiclero ulcer, or forest yaws. The major causative species are

L. major and L. tropica in southern Europe, Asia, and Africa

L. mexicana and related species in Mexico and Central and South America

L. braziliensis and related species in Central and South America

Cases have occurred among US military personnel serving in Iraq and Afghanistan and among travelers to endemic areas in Central and South America, Israel, and elsewhere. Uncommonly, L. braziliensis spreads widely in the skin causing disseminated cutaneous leishmaniasis.

Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Mucosal leishmaniasis (espundia) is caused mainly by L. braziliensis but occasionally by other Leishmania species. The parasites are thought to spread from the initial skin lesion through the lymphatics and blood to nasopharyngeal tissues. Symptoms and signs of mucosal leishmaniasis typically develop months to years after the appearance of the skin lesion.

Mucosal Leishmaniasis Зображення Image courtesy of Dr. A. Canese via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visceral leishmaniasis (kala-azar, Dumdum fever) is typically caused by L. donovani or L. infantum (previously called L. chagasi in Latin America) and occurs in India, Africa (particularly the Sudan), Central Asia, the Mediterranean basin, South and Central America, and infrequently China. Most cases occur in northeastern India. Parasites disseminate from the site of the sand fly bite in the skin to regional lymph nodes, the spleen, the liver, and bone marrow and cause systemic symptoms. Subclinical infections are common; only a minority of infected patients develop progressive visceral disease. Symptomatic infection with L. infantum is more common among children than adults. Visceral leishmaniasis is an opportunistic infection in patients with AIDS or other immunocompromising conditions.