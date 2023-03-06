Helicobacter pylori Інфекція

Antibiotics (various regimens) plus a proton pump inhibitor

For confirmation of cure, urea breath test, stool antigen assay, or upper endoscopy

(See also the American College of Gastroenterology’s [ACG] 2017 guidelines Treatment of Helicobacter pylori Infection and the European 2022 guidelines Management of Helicobacter pylori infection: The Maastricht VI/Florence consensus report.)

Patients with complications (eg, ulcer, cancer) should have the organism eradicated. Eradication of H. pylori can even cure some cases of MALT lymphoma (but not other infection-related cancers).

Treatment of asymptomatic infection has been controversial, but the recognition of the role of H. pylori in cancer has led to a recommendation for treatment.

Vaccines, both preventive and therapeutic (ie, as an adjunct to treatment of infected patients), are under development.

H. pylori eradication requires multidrug therapy, typically antibiotics plus acid suppressants (1). Proton pump inhibitors suppress H. pylori, and the increased gastric pH accompanying their use can enhance tissue concentration and efficacy of antimicrobials, creating a hostile environment for H. pylori.

Quadruple therapy is the best initial therapy in areas where the clarithromycin resistance rate is > 15% and is recommended in both the European guidelines (2) and in the ACG guidelines (3). In quadruple therapy, the following oral medications are given for 14 days (4):

A proton pump inhibitor (lansoprazole 30 mg 2 times a day, omeprazole 20 mg 2 times a day, pantoprazole 40 mg 2 times a day, rabeprazole 20 mg 2 times a day, or esomeprazole 40 mg once a day)

Bismuth subsalicylate 524 mg 4 times a day

Metronidazole 250 mg 4 times a day

Tetracycline 500 mg 4 times a day

In regions where H. pylori clarithromycin resistance is known to be < 15% and in patients with no previous history of macrolide exposure, triple therapy with the following oral medications for 14 days remains an initial treatment option (2, 3):

A proton pump inhibitor (lansoprazole 30 mg 2 times a day, omeprazole 20 mg 2 times a day, pantoprazole 40 mg 2 times a day, rabeprazole 20 mg 2 times a day, or esomeprazole 40 mg once a day)

Amoxicillin 1 g 2 times a day or metronidazole 250 mg 4 times a day

Clarithromycin 500 mg 2 times a day

If quadruple therapy fails, the European guidelines suggest dual therapy with a high-dose PPI and amoxicillin or triple therapy with a PPI, amoxicillin, and a fluoroquinolone (2). There is a high prevalence of fluoroquinolone resistance in the United States, so this strategy may not be applicable there. Triple therapy with low-dose rifabutin, amoxicillin, and a PPI is an alternative (5). For multidrug-resistant strains of H. pylori, triple therapy with a PPI, rifabutin, and amoxicillin seems to be effective (6).

The ACG guidelines recommend that triple therapy with clarithromycin not be used if quadruple therapy fails (3).

The European guidelines suggest double or triple therapy with a potassium-competitive acid inhibitor may be superior or noninferior to standard triple therapy (2, 7).

Infected patients with duodenal or gastric ulcer require continuation of the acid suppression for at least 4 weeks. Eradication may be confirmed by a urea breath test, stool antigen test, or upper endoscopy done ≥ 4 weeks after completion of therapy. Confirmation of eradication is reasonable in all treated patients but is mandatory in patients who have serious manifestations of H. pylori infection (eg, bleeding ulcer). Recurrent bleeding ulcer is likely if the infection is not eradicated.

If either quadruple or triple therapy fails to eradicate H. pylori, treatment is repeated. If two courses are unsuccessful, some authorities recommend endoscopy to obtain cultures for sensitivity testing. If bismuth quadruple therapy fails, clinicians should engage in a shared decision-making discussion with patients to determine whether they should receive levofloxacin triple therapy (with amoxicillin), rifabutin triple therapy, or an alternate bismuth-containing therapy (8).