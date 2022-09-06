токсокароз

Albendazole or mebendazole

Symptomatic treatment

Asymptomatic patients and patients with mild visceral larva migrans (VLM) symptoms do not require anthelmintic therapy because infection is usually self-limited.

For patients with moderate to severe symptoms, albendazole 400 mg orally twice a day for 5 days or mebendazole 100 to 200 mg orally twice a day for 5 days is used, but the optimal duration of therapy has not been determined.

Antihistamines may suffice to help relieve mild symptoms of itching and rash. Corticosteroids (prednisone 20 to 40 mg orally once a day for 1 month or more if needed, then tapered) are indicated for patients with severe symptoms to reduce inflammation.

Ophthalmologic expertise is essential in the care of ocular larva migrans (OLM). Corticosteroids, both local and oral, are indicated to reduce inflammation within the eye. The role of anthelmintic therapy is uncertain. Albendazole used with corticosteroids may reduce recurrences, but comparative data are not available on the optimal dose and duration of therapy, and there is no evidence that albendazole improves visual outcome. Unfortunately, almost all patients have visual impairment.

Laser photocoagulation has been used to kill larvae in the retina. Cryosurgery or surgical vitrectomy have been used in some circumstances.