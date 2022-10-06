Імунологічні тести на інфекційні захворювання

In agglutination tests (eg, latex agglutination, coaggregation), very small particles (latex beads, gelatin particles, bacteria) are coupled to a reagent antigen or antibody. The resulting particle complex is mixed with the specimen (eg, cerebrospinal fluid, serum); if the target antibody or antigen is present in the specimen, it cross-links the particles, producing measurable agglutination.

If results are positive, the body fluid is serially diluted and tested. Agglutination with more dilute solutions indicates higher concentrations of the target antigen or antibody. The titer is correctly reported as the reciprocal of the most dilute solution yielding agglutination; eg, 32 indicates that agglutination occurred in a solution diluted to 1/32 of the starting concentration.

Usually, agglutination tests are rapid but less sensitive than many other methods. They can also determine serotypes of some bacteria.