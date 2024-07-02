Kingella Інфекції

The most common manifestations of K. kingae disease are

The most common skeletal infection is septic arthritis, which most frequently affects large, weight-bearing joints, especially the knee and ankle. This infection occurs as a result of occult hematogenous spread (1).

Osteomyelitis most frequently involves bones of the lower extremities. Onset is insidious, and diagnosis is often delayed. Hematogenous invasion of intervertebral disks (spondylodiscitis) can occur, most commonly in the lumbar intervertebral spaces.

Kingella endocarditis has been reported in all age groups, but it is rare in adults. Endocarditis may involve native or prosthetic valves. Kingella is a component of the so-called HACEK group (Haemophilus species, Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, Cardiobacterium hominis, Eikenella corrodens, Kingella kingae), which includes fastidious gram-negative bacteria capable of causing endocarditis.

Bacteremia without another nidus of infection or endocarditis is common in children but rare in adults.

Rare manifestations include pneumonia, epiglottitis, meningitis, abscesses, and ocular infections.