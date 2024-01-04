Еозинофілія

Eosinophilia is defined as a peripheral blood eosinophil count > 500/mcL (> 0.5 × 109/L). Causes and associated disorders are myriad but often represent an allergic reaction or a parasitic infection. Eosinophilia can be reactive (secondary) or the primary manifestation of a hematologic disorder. Diagnosis involves selective testing directed at clinically suspected causes. Treatment is directed at the cause.

Eosinophilia has features of an immune response: an agent such as Trichinella spiralis invokes a primary response with relatively low levels of eosinophils, whereas repeated exposures result in an augmented or secondary eosinophilic response. Several compounds released by mast cells and basophils induce IgE-mediated eosinophil production. Such substances include eosinophil chemotactic factor of anaphylaxis, leukotriene B4, complement complex (C5-C6-C7), and histamine (over a narrow range of concentration).

Peripheral eosinophilia is characterized as

Mild: 500 to 1500/mcL (0.5 to 1.5 × 10 9 /L)

Moderate: 1500 to 5000/mcL (1.5 to 5 × 10 9 /L)

Severe: > 5000/mcL (> 5 × 109/L)

Mild eosinophilia itself does not cause symptoms, but levels ≥ 1500/mcL (≥ 1.5 × 109/L) may cause organ damage if they persist. Organ damage typically occurs because of tissue inflammation and reaction to the cytokines and chemokines released by the eosinophils as well as to immune cells that are recruited to the tissues. Although any organ may be involved, the heart, lungs, spleen, skin, and nervous system are typically affected (for manifestations, see table Abnormalities in Patients With Hypereosinophilic Syndrome).

Occasionally, patients with very severe eosinophilia (eg, eosinophil counts of > 100,000/mcL [> 100 × 109/L]), usually with eosinophilic leukemia, develop complications when eosinophils form aggregates that occlude small blood vessels, causing tissue ischemia and microinfarctions. Manifestations typically include those of brain or lung hypoxia (eg, encephalopathy, dyspnea, respiratory failure).

Еозинофілія (мазок периферичної крові) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome is a condition characterized by peripheral blood eosinophilia with manifestations of organ system involvement or dysfunction directly related to eosinophilia in patients who do not have a parasitic or allergic disorder, a clonal disorder of hematopoiesis, or another cause of eosinophilia.

Evaluation of Eosinophilia Numerous conditions can cause eosinophilia. Common causes (eg, allergic, infectious, or neoplastic disorders) should be considered first, but even they are often difficult to identify, so a thorough history and physical examination are always required. Історія The questions most likely to be helpful pertain to the following: Travel (suggesting possible parasite exposure)

Allergies

Medication use

Use of herbal products and dietary supplements, including L-tryptophan

Systemic symptoms (eg, fever, weight loss, myalgias, arthralgias, rashes, lymphadenopathy) Systemic symptoms suggest that a minor allergic or medication cause is less likely, and a detailed evaluation for an infectious, neoplastic, systemic rheumatic disease, or other systemic disorder should be done. Other important parts of the history include family history of blood disorders and a complete review of systems, including symptoms of allergies and pulmonary, cardiac, gastrointestinal (GI), and neurologic dysfunction. Фізикальне обстеження A general physical examination should focus on the heart, skin, and neurologic and pulmonary systems. Certain physical findings may suggest causes or associated disorders. Examples include rash (allergic, dermatologic, or vasculitic disorders), abnormal lung findings (asthma, lung infections, or syndromes of pulmonary infiltration with eosinophilia), and generalized lymphadenopathy or splenomegaly (myeloproliferative disorders or cancer). Дослідження Eosinophilia is typically recognized when a complete blood count (CBC) is done for other reasons. Additional testing often includes the following (1): Stool ova and parasite testing

Other tests to detect organ damage or for specific causes based on clinical findings In general, if a medication or allergic cause is not suspected based on clinical findings, 3 stool specimens should be examined for ova and parasites; however, negative findings do not rule out a parasitic cause (eg, trichinosis requires a muscle biopsy; toxocariasis and filarial infections require other tissue biopsies; duodenal aspirates may be needed to exclude specific parasites, such as Strongyloides). Other specific diagnostic tests are determined by the clinical findings (particularly travel history) and may include chest x-ray, urinalysis, liver and kidney tests, and serologic tests for parasitic and systemic rheumatic diseases. If patients have generalized lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly, or systemic symptoms, blood tests are done. An elevated serum vitamin B12 level or abnormalities on the peripheral blood smear suggest an underlying myeloproliferative neoplasm, and a bone marrow aspirate and biopsy with cytogenetic studies may be helpful. If a routine evaluation does not reveal a cause, tests are done to detect organ damage. Testing can include some of the tests previously mentioned as well as lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) and liver tests (suggesting liver damage or possibly a myeloproliferative neoplasm). Echocardiography, serum troponin levels, and pulmonary function tests are performed when hypereosinophilic syndrome is suspected. Довідковий матеріал щодо обстеження 1. Klion AD: Approach to the patient with suspected hypereosinophilic syndrome. Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program 2022; 2022(1):47-54. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2022000367