Light infections are usually asymptomatic; symptoms typically occur in patients with a greater worm burden and longer duration of infection. In the acute phase, heavier infections can cause fever, chills, epigastric pain, tender hepatomegaly, mild jaundice, and eosinophilia. Later, diarrhea may occur. Symptoms usually last for 2 to 4 weeks.

Chronic cholangitis in heavy infections may progress to atrophy of liver parenchyma and portal fibrosis. Jaundice may occur if a mass of flukes obstructs the biliary tree.

Other complications include suppurative cholangitis, cholelithiasis, pancreatitis, and, late in the course, cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer [1]). Vietnam veterans who develop cholangiocarcinoma may have been infected with Clonorchis sinensis or Opisthorchis viverrini while they served in Southeast Asia (2). The risk of cholangiocarcinoma is increased in parts of South East Asia and mortality is more common in men aged 40 to 65 years.