Алергічний бронхолегеневий аспергільоз (АБЛА)

For unclear reasons, colonization in these patients prompts vigorous antibody (IgE and IgG) and cell-mediated immune responses (type I, III, and IV hypersensitivity reactions) to Aspergillus antigens, leading to frequent, recurrent asthma exacerbations. Over time, the immune reactions, combined with direct toxic effects of the fungus, lead to airway damage with dilation and, ultimately, bronchiectasis and fibrosis. The disorder is characterized histologically by mucoid impaction of airways, eosinophilic pneumonia, infiltration of alveolar septa with plasma and mononuclear cells, and an increase in the number of bronchiolar mucous glands and goblet cells.

Rarely, other fungi, such as Penicillium, Candida, Curvularia, Helminthosporium, and Drechslera, cause an identical syndrome called allergic bronchopulmonary mycosis in the absence of underlying asthma or cystic fibrosis.

Aspergillus is present intraluminally but is not invasive. Thus, ABPA must be distinguished from

Invasive aspergillosis, which occurs in immunocompromised patients

Aspergillomas, which are collections of Aspergillus in patients with established cavitary lesions or cystic airspaces

Aspergillus pneumonia, which is rare and occurs in patients who take low doses of prednisone long term (eg, patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Although the distinction can be clear, overlap syndromes have been reported.