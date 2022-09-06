Symptoms of gastric anisakiasis typically include abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting within hours of ingesting the larvae. Involvement of the small intestine is less common and may result in an inflammatory mass and subacute symptoms resembling Crohn disease that develop 1 to 2 weeks later. Ectopic infections outside the lumen of the gastrointestinal tract may rarely occur.

Anisakiasis typically resolves spontaneously after several weeks; rarely, it persists for months.