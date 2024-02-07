Ускладнення гострих коронарних синдромів

Atrial fibrillation is usually transient if it occurs within the first 24 hours (see figure Atrial Fibrillation). Risk factors include age > 70 years, heart failure, previous history of myocardial infarction, large anterior infarction, atrial infarction, pericarditis, hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia, a chronic lung disorder, and hypoxia.

Фібриляція передсердь

Fibrinolytics reduce incidence of atrial fibrillation.

Recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation is a poor prognostic sign and increases risk of systemic emboli.

For atrial fibrillation, a heparin (unfractionated or low molecular weight) is usually used because of the risk of systemic emboli.

Intravenous beta-blockers (eg, atenolol 2.5 to 5.0 mg over 2 minutes to total dose of 10 mg in 10 to 15 minutes, metoprolol 2 to 5 mg every 2 to 5 minutes to a total dose of 15 mg in 10 to 15 minutes) rapidly slow the ventricular rate and are typically given when heart rate is > 100 beats per minute. Heart rate and blood pressure are closely monitored. Treatment is withheld when ventricular rate decreases satisfactorily or systolic blood pressure is < 100 mm Hg.

Intravenous digoxin, which is not as effective as beta-blockers, is used cautiously and only in patients with atrial fibrillation and left ventricular systolic dysfunction. Usually, digoxin takes at least 2 hours to effectively slow heart rate and may rarely aggravate ischemia in patients with recent acute coronary syndrome.

For patients without evident left ventricular systolic dysfunction or conduction delay manifested by a wide QRS complex, the IV calcium channel blockers verapamil or diltiazem may be used for rate control when beta-blockers are contraindicated or if adequate ventricular rate control is not achieved with other agents. Diltiazem may be given as a continuous IV infusion to control heart rate for long periods.

Intravenous amiodarone may also be used for treatment of acute atrial fibrillation, especially when IV beta-blockade or calcium channel blockade is not appropriate or contraindicated (such as in patients with low blood pressure or active asthma).

Due to a high risk of recurrent atrial fibrillation in patients with acute MI, an initial cardioversion strategy may not be preferred. However, if atrial fibrillation compromises circulatory status (eg, causing left ventricular failure, hypotension, or chest pain), urgent electrical synchronized cardioversion is done. If atrial fibrillation returns after cardioversion, IV amiodarone should be considered for patients who continue to experience symptoms (eg chest pain) or remain hemodynamically compromised.