Еозинофільний фасциїт

Biopsy

Eosinophilic fasciitis should be suspected in patients with typical symptoms. The cutaneous manifestations may suggest systemic sclerosis; however, patients with systemic sclerosis usually also have distal skin involvement, Raynaud syndrome, abnormal nail-fold changes on capillaroscopy (including dilated capillary loops and dropouts as well as periungual hemorrhages), and visceral changes (eg, esophageal dysmotility). These manifestations are usually absent in eosinophilic fasciitis.

Diagnosis of eosinophilic fasciitis is confirmed by biopsy, which must be deep enough to include fascia and adjacent muscle fibers. Characteristic findings are inflammation of the fascia, with or without eosinophils.

Blood tests are not diagnostic, but a complete blood count (CBC) usually shows eosinophilia (in early active disease), and serum protein electrophoresis shows polyclonal hypergammaglobulinemia in about one-third of patients. However, these patients seem to have low-risk monoclonal gammopathy that rarely progresses to frank hematologic cancer (1).

MRI, although not specific, can show thickened fascia, with the increased signal intensity in the superficial muscle fibers correlating with the inflammation.