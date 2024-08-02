Гіперчутливість до лікарських препаратів

Symptoms and signs of medication allergies vary by patient and medication, and a single medication may cause different reactions in different patients. The most serious is anaphylaxis (type I hypersensitivity reaction); exanthema (eg, morbilliform eruption), urticaria, and fever are common. Fixed medication reactions—reactions that recur at the same body site each time a patient is exposed to the same medication—are uncommon.

Some distinct clinical syndromes can involve other types of hypersensitivity reactions:

Serum sickness

Drug-induced immune hemolytic anemia

DRESS (drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms)

Pulmonary effects

Renal effects

Other autoimmune phenomena

Serum sickness typically occurs 7 to 10 days after exposure and causes fever, arthralgias, and rash. Mechanism is a type III hypersensitivity reaction due to medication-antibody complexes and complement activation. Some patients have frank arthritis, edema, or gastrointestinal symptoms. Symptoms are self-limited, lasting 1 to 2 weeks. Beta-lactam and sulfonamide antibiotics, iron-dextran, and carbamazepine are most commonly implicated.

Drug-induced immune hemolytic anemia may develop when an antibody-medication-red blood cell (RBC) interaction occurs (eg, with cephalosporins and with cefotetan) or when a medication (eg, fludarabine, methyldopa) alters the RBC membrane in a way that induces autoantibody production. These reactions are type II hypersensitivity reactions.

DRESS (drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms), also called drug-induced hypersensitivity syndrome (DHS), is a type IV hypersensitivity reaction that can start up to 12 weeks after initiation of medication treatment and can occur after a dose increase. Symptoms may persist or recur for several weeks after stopping medication treatment. Patients have prominent eosinophilia and often develop hepatitis, exanthema, facial swelling, generalized edema, and lymphadenopathy. Carbamazepine, phenytoin, allopurinol, and lamotrigine are frequently implicated.

Pulmonary effects may be caused by some medications (eg, bleomycin, amiodarone, nitrofurantoin, amphotericin B, sulphonamides, sulfasalazine). These medications can induce respiratory symptoms (distinct from the wheezing that may occur with type I hypersensitivity), deterioration in pulmonary function, and other pulmonary changes (called drug-induced pulmonary disease, most commonly interstitial lung disease). These effects are thought to be primarily type III and type IV hypersensitivity reactions.

The most common allergic renal effect is tubulointerstitial nephritis; nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ([NSAIDs] including COX-2 inhibitors), methicillin, antimicrobials, and cimetidine are commonly implicated. Types I, III, and/or IV hypersensitivity reactions can be involved.

Other autoimmune phenomena may occur. Hydralazine, propylthiouracil, and procainamide can cause a systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)-like syndrome, which is a type III hypersensitivity reaction. The syndrome may be mild (with arthralgias, fever, and rash) or fairly dramatic (with serositis, high fevers, and malaise), but it tends to spare the kidneys and central nervous system. The antinuclear antibody test is positive. Penicillamine can cause SLE and other autoimmune disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis, which is a type II hypersensitivity reaction). Some medications, including antithyroid medications, antituberculosis medications, certain antibiotics, allopurinol, hydralazine, and atorvastatin, can cause perinuclear antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibodies (p-ANCA)–associated vasculitis. The p-ANCA autoantibodies are directed against myeloperoxidase (MPO), causing type II hypersensitivity reactions. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, a commonly used class of cancer immunotherapy, can have immune-related adverse effects. These effects result from nonspecific immune activation and can affect almost any organ system; however, they most commonly affect the skin, liver, gastrointestinal tract, heart, and endocrine system.