Microscopic examination of stool or duodenal or biliary material for eggs

Antibody assays

Fascioliasis should be considered in patients with abdominal pain and/or hepatomegaly, and a dietary history of watercress ingestion or consumption of raw vegetables exposed to contaminated water.

When fascioliasis is suspected, patients should have stool examination for eggs and serum antibody assay. Supportive findings on blood and imaging tests done for evaluation of abdominal complaints include anemia, eosinophilia, abnormal liver tests, elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and hypergammaglobulinemia, and hypodense lesions in the liver on CT scan during the acute stage of fascioliasis.

If stool examination and antibody testing are negative or equivocal but fascioliasis is still suspected (ie, based on numerous supportive findings, particularly eosinophilia), then endoscopy with duodenal and biliary aspiration should be done. Eggs and sometimes adult worms may be detected in specimens obtained during endoscopy.

Antibody detection assays are particularly useful in

The early stages of infection before eggs are produced (egg production typically begins at least 3 to 4 months after exposure)

Chronic infection when egg production is sporadic or low

Loss of detectable antibodies occurs 6 to 12 months after cure.

In chronic infections, eggs may be recovered from the stool or from duodenal or biliary materials. The eggs are indistinguishable from those of Fasciolopsis buski.

In endemic areas, eggs can also be seen in stool after ingestion of infected animal livers, which are not infective for humans, resulting in a misdiagnosis of fascioliasis. Thus, patients should be asked to follow a liver-free diet for several days before their stool is examined.

Ultrasonography, CT, MRI, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), or cholangiography can detect biliary tract abnormalities in chronic disease.