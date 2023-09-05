Кокцидіоідомікоз

For mild to moderate disease, fluconazole or itraconazole

For severe disease, amphotericin B

(See also Antifungal Medications.)

Patients with primary coccidioidomycosis and risk factors for severe or progressive disease should be treated.

Treatment for primary coccidioidomycosis is controversial in low-risk patients. Some experts give fluconazole because its toxicity is low and because even in low-risk patients, there is a small risk of hematogenous seeding, especially to bone or brain. In addition, symptoms resolve more quickly in treated patients than in those who are not treated with an antifungal. Others think that fluconazole may blunt the immune response and that risk of hematogenous seeding in primary infection is too low to warrant use of fluconazole. High complement fixation titers indicate spread and the need for treatment.

Mild to moderate nonmeningeal extrapulmonary involvement should be treated with fluconazole or itraconazole. Voriconazole or posaconazole delayed-release tablets are alternatives but have not been well-studied.

For severe illness, lipid formulations of amphotericin B are preferred over conventional amphotericin B. Patients can usually be switched to an oral azole once they have been stabilized, usually within several weeks.

Patients with HIV- or AIDS-associated coccidioidomycosis require maintenance therapy to prevent relapse; fluconazole 200 mg orally once a day or itraconazole 200 mg orally 2 times a day usually is sufficient, given until the CD4 cell count is > 250/mcL.

In pregnant patients, triazole antifungals should be avoided in the first trimester because of the risk of teratogenicity. Women with mild-to-moderate disease in the first trimester typically do not require treatment. For women with severe or extrapulmonary disease in the first trimester, treatment with amphotericin B is recommended. After the first trimester, an azole antifungal can be considered. Women who acquire infection in the second or third trimester or within 6 weeks postpartum are at risk of disease progression. If not treated, they should be monitored clinically and by checking serial complement fixation titers.

All patients with bone and/or joint infection should receive antifungal therapy. Itraconazole is preferred over fluconazole (1).

For meningeal coccidioidomycosis,fluconazole is used. The optimal dose is unclear; oral doses of 800 to 1200 mg once a day may be more effective than 400 mg once a day. Patients should continue azole maintenance therapy for life because relapses are common and potentially fatal.

Surgical removal of involved bone may be necessary to cure osteomyelitis.

When residual cavitary pulmonary lesions cause hemoptysis or are likely to rupture, surgery may be necessary.