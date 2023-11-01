Ехінококоз

For hepatic echinococcosis, surgical resection

Percutaneous aspiration followed by instillation of a scolicidal agent and reaspiration (PAIR)

Albendazole alone or in combination with surgical resection or aspiration

Observation only

For alveolar echinococcus, surgical resection, if possible, plus albendazole

Treatment of cystic (hydatid) echinococcosis varies depending on the type, location, and number of cysts and whether imaging results indicate the cysts are active, transitional, or inactive (1).

Surgical resection can be curative and is the best treatment for complicated lesions with the following characteristics: ruptured cysts, cysts with biliary fistulae, cysts compressing vital structures, cysts with daughter cysts, cysts with a diameter > 10 cm, superficial cysts at risk of rupture due to trauma, and cysts accompanied by extrahepatic disease. For small (< 5 cm), unilocular simple cysts, some centers do percutaneous aspiration under CT guidance, followed by instillation of a scolicidal agent (eg, hypertonic saline) and reaspiration (PAIR [percutaneous aspiration-injection-reaspiration]). To prevent metastatic infections that can occur if cyst contents spill during the procedure or material is inadvertently left behind, albendazole is typically given one week before, during, and at least 4 weeks (up to 6 months depending on clinical and imaging response) after surgery or PAIR (2).

Small, unilocular hydatid cysts may be treated with albendazole alone for several months' duration, resulting in about a 30% cure rate (3). Albendazole alone is also the treatment of choice for inoperable cysts.

Observation only is an option for asymptomatic cysts that are naturally inactivated (not inactivated by drug treatment).

Liver transplantation has been lifesaving in a few patients.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Patients with alveolar echinococcosis due to E. multilocularis should receive albendazole (in the above daily dosing used for cystic echinococcosis) for ≥ 1 week followed by surgical resection, if feasible, which depends on the extent, location, and manifestations of the lesion. The prognosis is poor unless the entire larval mass can be removed. Albendazole is administered continuously for at least 2 years and patients are monitored for recurrence for 10 years or more thereafter.

Prolonged, high dose albendazole therapy can cause bone marrow suppression, liver toxicity, and temporary hair loss. It is important to monitor the complete blood count and liver enzymes during use.