Хвороби, пов'язані з IgG4

Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a chronic immune-mediated fibroinflammatory disorder that often manifests with tumor-like masses and/or painless enlargement of multiple organs. Serum IgG4 level is often but not always elevated. Symptoms depend on which organs are affected. Diagnosis generally requires biopsy. Treatment is with corticosteroids and sometimes a B-cell–depleting medication.
IgG4 is the least common of the 4 subtypes of IgG. Its function likely varies with the context; in allergic disease, it is thought to have an immune-inhibitory role in preventing anaphylactic reactions to allergens, whereas in specific autoimmune diseases, such as bullous pemphigoid and myasthenia gravis, IgG4 autoantibodies play a pathogenic role by neutralizing their antigen targets. IgG4-RD has a wide range of manifestations that vary by which organs are involved and that are unified by their histopathologic findings and response to treatment. No disease specific or unifying autoantibody specificity has been identified.
Most patients are middle-aged to older males, but the disorder can affect people of any age and sex.
Pathophysiology of IgG4-Related Disease
The clinical manifestations of IgG4-RD are usually tumor-like masses or organ enlargement, which result from dense tissue infiltration by immune cells and expansion of the extra-cellular matrix. One or more organs are affected; the 11 organs considered typical of IgG4-RD include the pancreas, bile ducts, lacrimal glands, orbital tissues, salivary glands, lungs, kidneys, retroperitoneal tissues, aorta, meninges, and thyroid gland.
Most patients have multiorgan involvement at the time of diagnosis but tend to have one dominant phenotype. One study identified approximately equal proportions of the following clinical phenotypes (1).
Панкреато-гепато-біліарна хвороба
Pancreatic involvement commonly manifests as autoimmune pancreatitis (type 1, IgG4-related) and may take the form of
An obstructive pancreatic mass, with painless jaundice or diffuse pancreatic enlargement
Acute pancreatitis with abdominal pain and nausea
Smoldering and insidious chronic pancreatitis with pancreatic atrophy, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and/or overt diabetes mellitus
IgG4-related cholangitis can occur, usually in patients who also have autoimmune pancreatitis. This combination is highly suggestive of IgG4-RD.
Ретроперитонеальний фіброз та/або аортит
IgG4-RD may account for most cases of idiopathic retroperitoneal fibrosis. The soft-tissue mass is usually circumferential around the aorta or over only the anterolateral portion. The mass may extend inferiorly to the iliac vessels. The main complication is ureteral compression causing hydronephrosis.
IgG4-RD can also cause aortitis of either the thoracic or abdominal aorta, which is distinguished from retroperitoneal fibrosis by the presence of circumferential mural aortic wall thickening or enhancement on imaging studies. Lack of both fever and leukocytosis, and insidious (often incidental) rather than acute presentation, help distinguish IgG4-related aortitis from infectious aortitis. Aortitis is occasionally complicated by aortic aneurysm.
Хвороба, обмежена головою та шиєю
Major salivary (eg, parotid and/or submandibular) and lacrimal glands are commonly affected. Glands are painlessly enlarged bilaterally, but usually their function is only mildly impaired as sicca symptoms (dry eyes and dry mouth) are not prominent. Elevated IgG4 levels, characteristic histopathology, and insidious tempo of disease help differentiate IgG4-RD of these organs from conditions such as Sjögren disease and sarcoidosis. IgG4-RD does not manifest with abrupt onset or episodic salivary or lacrimal gland enlargement. Specific positive serologies (anti-Ro/SSA, anti-La/SSB antibodies) may help distinguish patients with Sjögren disease presenting with prominent swelling of the parotid, submandibular, and lacrimal glands. Also, well-formed non-caseating granulomas or certain organ manifestations, such as bulky hilar lymphadenopathy, anterior uveitis, inflammatory arthritis, or erythema nodosum, can help distinguish sarcoidosis from IgG4-RD.
Orbital involvement is among the most frequent manifestations of IgG4-RD, observed in almost 20% of cases (2). This may take the form of dacryoadenitis, orbital myositis, or orbital mass and must be distinguished from granulomatosis with polyangiitis and malignancy (3).
Класичний синдром Мікулича із системним ураженням
IgG4-related Mikulicz syndrome is combined involvement of the lacrimal, parotid, and submandibular glands, typically with bilateral involvement of each set of glands. These findings, combined with a marked elevation of serum IgG4 level, is essentially diagnostic of IgG4-RD; however, serum IgG4 is not always elevated in IgG4-related Mikulicz syndrome.
Інші фенотипи
Lungs and pleura may be involved, sometimes with hilar adenopathy and lung nodules that can resemble sarcoidosis. Histopathology is essential for distinguishing these disorders. Interstitial lung disease may occur and cause significant deterioration in pulmonary function.
Renal involvement most often manifests as tubulointerstitial nephritis, usually as asymptomatic impairment of kidney function, sometimes requiring dialysis; multiple renal masses and hypocomplementemia are often present. Proteinuria, sometimes in the nephrotic range, may occur, reflecting an associated glomerulopathy, but cellular casts and/or hematuria are not expected.
Many other tissues may be involved, including the skin, prostate, meninges, and sinuses. There is limited evidence of involvement of the brain, luminal gastrointestinal tract, spleen, bone marrow, or peripheral nerves.
Довідкові матеріали щодо патофізіології
Etiology of IgG4-Related Disease
The cause of IgG4-RD is unknown, but it is thought to involve autoimmunity because of its chronic, insidious nature, the targeting of self-proteins by antibodies (eg, galectin-3, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist, annexin A11), and responsiveness to immunosuppression (1).
Довідкові матеріали щодо етіології
Pathology of IgG4-Related Disease
IgG4-RD is characterized by a dense lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate composed of CD3+ T cells, activated B cells, and plasma cells with a disproportionate number expressing IgG4 (usually > 40% of all IgG expressing cells) (1).
Classically, inflammation progresses over time to fibrosis with a characteristic "storiform" or whorled pattern.
Additional features include obliterative phlebitis and a mild eosinophilic infiltrate. Importantly, the eosinophilic component should not be more prominent than the lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate. The histopathology may differ slightly among tissues, for instance, typical storiform fibrosis is less commonly observed in biopsies of the lacrimal gland, parotid gland, and lung.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лабораторних методів дослідження
Symptoms and Signs of IgG4-Related Disease
Common general manifestations of IgG4-RD include lymphadenopathy and weight loss. Weight loss is a particularly prominent symptom in patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Fever is highly uncommon in IgG4-RD and should prompt consideration of alternative explanations.
Other manifestations are specific to the affected organs (1).
Pancreatic involvement may be painless, sometimes with jaundice if there is an obstructing pancreatic mass, or may cause abdominal pain and nausea if acute pancreatitis is present. Some patients, likely many more than reported, present with a more smoldering and insidious chronic pancreatitis and symptoms of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (eg, flatulence, abdominal distention, steatorrhea, undernutrition, weight loss), and/or endocrine pancreatic insufficiency (eg, asymptomatic hyperglycemia or frank diabetes mellitus).
Retroperitoneal fibrosis most often manifests with flank or back pain but is often asymptomatic and identified incidentally on abdominal imaging (2). Pain associated with retroperitoneal fibrosis is thought to relate to local nerve encasement within the fibrotic mass and typically abates with immunosuppression.
Aortitis and periaortitis are usually asymptomatic and identified only incidentally by imaging or postoperatively after aortic resection done to correct an aneurysm. The thoracic aorta is more commonly involved than the abdominal aorta (3).
Salivary and lacrimal gland involvement usually causes painless, bilateral enlargement but may be asymmetric. Dry mouth and/or dry eyes are not salient features.
Orbital involvement may cause proptosis, orbital pain, periorbital edema, or pain with extraocular movements.
Pulmonary involvement may be asymptomatic or cause cough, dyspnea, or pleuritic pain.
Довідкові матеріали щодо симптомів та ознак
Diagnosis of IgG4-Related Disease
Biopsy
Serum IgG4 level
Serum complement levels (C3 and C4)
Selective imaging
The diagnosis of IgG4-RD should be considered in patients who present with any of the clinical phenotypes described above. The following other causes of similar manifestations must also be considered:
Salivary and lacrimal gland involvement: Sjögren disease, sarcoidosis, HIV infection, hepatitis C infection, lymphoma, salivary gland tumors
Lung involvement: Sarcoidosis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, malignancy, tuberculosis
Pancreatic involvement: Acute or chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer
Aortic involvement: Giant cell arteritis, idiopathic aortitis
Retroperitoneal involvement: Lymphoma, sarcoma, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, Erdheim-Chester disease
Lymphadenopathy: Sarcoidosis, lymphoma, Rosai-Dorfman disease, Erdheim-Chester disease
Classification criteria for IgG4-RD include 32 exclusion criteria that can help in making the diagnosis (1). Although these criteria are not designed for diagnostic purposes, they offer a framework for thinking about the disease, including suggested testing and interpretation of test results.
Although the diagnosis of IgG4-RD can be made without biopsy in a subset of patients in the appropriate clinical context (eg, Mikulicz syndrome), when paired with an elevated serum IgG4 level, biopsy is usually needed to distinguish IgG4-RD from other causes of tumor-like lesions and/or lymphadenopathy. Immunostaining with IgG4 and IgG should be done only if there are at least 2 of the following 3 histopathologic findings:
Dense lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate
Storiform fibrosis
Obliterative phlebitis
An increased number of IgG4+ plasma cells on biopsy, on its own and even at high abundance, is non-specific and must be paired with other findings to diagnose IgG4-RD. An IgG4/IgG+ ratio on biopsy > 40% is considered mandatory for the histological diagnosis of IgG4-RD, whereas the diagnostic number of IgG4+ cells per high power field (hpf) varies across organs and type of biopsy (2). For instance, in core biopsies, ≥ 100 IgG4+ cells/hpf from the submandibular gland and ≥ 10 IgG4+ cells/hpf from the pancreas are highly suggestive of IgG4-RD in the appropriate setting.
Cross-sectional imaging (CT, MRI) should be done of clinically affected areas (eg, of orbits, chest, abdomen, and pelvis). Imaging of other areas is often done to screen for asymptomatic manifestations (eg, retroperitoneal fibrosis).
Serum IgG4 levels are elevated in 80 to 90% of patients with IgG4-RD (3); elevations can range from mild (1 to 2 times the upper limit of normal) to marked elevation (> 5 times the upper limit of normal) (4). However, elevations are not diagnostic and must be interpreted within the context of other clinical data. Many patients, especially those with single-organ involvement (eg, isolated retroperitoneal fibrosis), have normal levels, and serum IgG4 elevation is not specific to IgG4-RD. For example, chronic allergic conditions are a frequent cause of mild serum IgG4 elevation (ie, < 2 times the upper limit of normal).
Other testing that may be helpful includes
Urinalysis and serum creatinine to assess for kidney function. Proteinuria may be present in IgG4-related kidney involvement, whereas hematuria, red blood cell casts, and dysmorphic red blood cells suggest an alternate diagnosis (eg, granulomatosis with polyangiitis).
Serum amylase and lipase may be elevated in active disease with pancreatic involvement, while hemoglobin A1C may be elevated, and stool elastase, serum pre-albumin, and vitamins A, E, and D may be reduced in patients with pancreatic damage and dysfunction.
Serum C3 and C4 complement levels are low in approximately one-third of patients with IgG4-RD; this finding correlates with the number of organs involved.
Total IgG and total IgE levels are often elevated and help predict likelihood of future relapse and tracking disease activity (5).
Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) is often elevated secondary to hypergammaglobulinemia, whereas C-reactive protein (CRP) level is usually normal.
Testing for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA), anti-nuclear antibodies (ANA), and anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies can help exclude other diagnoses depending on specific patient symptoms (eg, head and neck involvement, lung involvement).
An elevated total IgG level (hypergammaglobulinemia) or an elevated globulin to albumin ratio indicates the activation of antibody secreting cells that is typical of but not specific to IgG4-RD. The elevation in total IgG likely reflects the accumulation of autoantibodies. Marked elevations of the total IgE level (often 5 to 10 times the upper limit of normal) are common in patients with IgG4-RD. These values are often markedly higher than the IgE level in patients with asthma or chronic atopic disease. Although high total IgE level is an independent predictor of relapsing IgG4-RD (5), very few IgE expressing B cells and plasma cells are in lesional tissues, suggesting serum IgE is more likely an immunologic epiphenomenon than pathogenic itself (6).
Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики
Treatment of IgG4-Related Disease
Corticosteroids
B-cell targeted therapy
Treatment of IgG4-RD aims to reduce inflammation, induce remission, and preserve organ function. Typically, tumor-like masses or organ enlargement should normalize following treatment. Failure of organs to normalize in response to 1 to 2 months of high-dose corticosteroids or 3 to 4 months following B-cell–depleting therapy (eg, rituximab) usually indicates irreversible fibrosis, which is common in patients with retroperitoneal fibrosis, longstanding organ involvement, or an incorrect diagnosis.
Initial treatment is with an oral corticosteroid (eg, prednisone 30 to 40 mg once daily), administered for 2 to 4 weeks and then tapered over the course of 2 to 3 months. Rituximab is often used as a steroid-sparing option for patients who are unable to take corticosteroids (eg, those with uncontrolled diabetes). Rituximab also can be used to induce or maintain remission when patients do not tolerate corticosteroid tapering or experience disease recurrence within 12 months of stopping corticosteroids. Rituximab is nearly universally effective in treating active IgG4-RD, but randomized trials are lacking (1). Inebilizumab, another B-cell-depleting agent, is being studied as a therapeutic option to prevent disease relapse following corticosteroid-induced remission (2).
Some patients require surgical procedures, such as stent placement, to relieve mechanical obstruction of the ureters or bile ducts.
Serum IgG4 levels generally decline with treatment over the course of months but often do not normalize.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
Prognosis for IgG4-Related Disease
Like most immune-mediated conditions, there is no cure, but IgG4-RD is very treatable when intervention begins early. When organ damage occurs, it is usually due to delays in diagnosis, the insidious development of organ involvement, or iatrogenic causes (eg, Whipple procedure for suspected pancreatic cancer).
Ключові моменти
IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a chronic, immune-mediated disorder that often manifests with multiorgan involvement and tumor-like masses most often affecting the pancreas, bile ducts, lacrimal glands, orbital tissues, salivary glands, lungs, kidneys, retroperitoneal tissues, aorta, meninges, and thyroid gland.
IgG4-RD does not cause fever and typically manifests insidiously.
Serum IgG4 levels are usually elevated, but this finding is neither highly sensitive nor specific.
Diagnosis is most often based on a combination of clinical, radiologic, histopathologic, and immunostaining findings with emphasis on tissue sampling.
Treatment includes corticosteroids and often a B-cell–depleting medication.