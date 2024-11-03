Хвороби, пов'язані з IgG4

Biopsy

The diagnosis of IgG4-RD should be considered in patients who present with any of the clinical phenotypes described above. The following other causes of similar manifestations must also be considered:

Classification criteria for IgG4-RD include 32 exclusion criteria that can help in making the diagnosis (1). Although these criteria are not designed for diagnostic purposes, they offer a framework for thinking about the disease, including suggested testing and interpretation of test results.

Although the diagnosis of IgG4-RD can be made without biopsy in a subset of patients in the appropriate clinical context (eg, Mikulicz syndrome), when paired with an elevated serum IgG4 level, biopsy is usually needed to distinguish IgG4-RD from other causes of tumor-like lesions and/or lymphadenopathy. Immunostaining with IgG4 and IgG should be done only if there are at least 2 of the following 3 histopathologic findings:

Dense lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate

Storiform fibrosis

Obliterative phlebitis

An increased number of IgG4+ plasma cells on biopsy, on its own and even at high abundance, is non-specific and must be paired with other findings to diagnose IgG4-RD. An IgG4/IgG+ ratio on biopsy > 40% is considered mandatory for the histological diagnosis of IgG4-RD, whereas the diagnostic number of IgG4+ cells per high power field (hpf) varies across organs and type of biopsy (2). For instance, in core biopsies, ≥ 100 IgG4+ cells/hpf from the submandibular gland and ≥ 10 IgG4+ cells/hpf from the pancreas are highly suggestive of IgG4-RD in the appropriate setting.

Cross-sectional imaging (CT, MRI) should be done of clinically affected areas (eg, of orbits, chest, abdomen, and pelvis). Imaging of other areas is often done to screen for asymptomatic manifestations (eg, retroperitoneal fibrosis).

Serum IgG4 levels are elevated in 80 to 90% of patients with IgG4-RD (3); elevations can range from mild (1 to 2 times the upper limit of normal) to marked elevation (> 5 times the upper limit of normal) (4). However, elevations are not diagnostic and must be interpreted within the context of other clinical data. Many patients, especially those with single-organ involvement (eg, isolated retroperitoneal fibrosis), have normal levels, and serum IgG4 elevation is not specific to IgG4-RD. For example, chronic allergic conditions are a frequent cause of mild serum IgG4 elevation (ie, < 2 times the upper limit of normal).

Other testing that may be helpful includes

Urinalysis and serum creatinine to assess for kidney function. Proteinuria may be present in IgG4-related kidney involvement, whereas hematuria, red blood cell casts, and dysmorphic red blood cells suggest an alternate diagnosis (eg, granulomatosis with polyangiitis).

Serum amylase and lipase may be elevated in active disease with pancreatic involvement, while hemoglobin A1C may be elevated, and stool elastase, serum pre-albumin, and vitamins A, E, and D may be reduced in patients with pancreatic damage and dysfunction.

Serum C3 and C4 complement levels are low in approximately one-third of patients with IgG4-RD; this finding correlates with the number of organs involved.

Total IgG and total IgE levels are often elevated and help predict likelihood of future relapse and tracking disease activity (5).

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) is often elevated secondary to hypergammaglobulinemia, whereas C-reactive protein (CRP) level is usually normal.

Testing for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA), anti-nuclear antibodies (ANA), and anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies can help exclude other diagnoses depending on specific patient symptoms (eg, head and neck involvement, lung involvement).

An elevated total IgG level (hypergammaglobulinemia) or an elevated globulin to albumin ratio indicates the activation of antibody secreting cells that is typical of but not specific to IgG4-RD. The elevation in total IgG likely reflects the accumulation of autoantibodies. Marked elevations of the total IgE level (often 5 to 10 times the upper limit of normal) are common in patients with IgG4-RD. These values are often markedly higher than the IgE level in patients with asthma or chronic atopic disease. Although high total IgE level is an independent predictor of relapsing IgG4-RD (5), very few IgE expressing B cells and plasma cells are in lesional tissues, suggesting serum IgE is more likely an immunologic epiphenomenon than pathogenic itself (6).