канальцево-інтерстиціальний нефрит

Urinalysis that shows signs of active kidney inflammation (active urinary sediment), including red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), and WBC casts, and absence of bacteria on culture (sterile pyuria) is typical; marked hematuria and dysmorphic RBCs are uncommon. Eosinophiluria has traditionally been thought to suggest ATIN; however, the presence or absence of urinary eosinophils is not particularly useful diagnostically. Proteinuria is usually minimal but may reach nephrotic range with combined ATIN-glomerular disease induced by NSAIDs, ampicillin, rifampin, interferon alfa, or ranitidine.

Blood test findings of tubular dysfunction include hypokalemia (caused by a defect in potassium reabsorption) and a nonanion gap metabolic acidosis (caused by a defect in proximal tubular bicarbonate reabsorption or in distal tubular acid excretion). Elevated serum total immunoglobulin G (IgG) and/or IgG4 levels and low serum complement concentrations (ie, low C3 and C4) may be present in patients with IgG4-related disease or hypocomplementemic interstitial nephritis.

Ultrasonography, radionuclide scanning, or both may be needed to differentiate acute tubulointerstitial nephritis from other causes of acute kidney injury when kidney biopsy is not possible. In ATIN, ultrasonography may show kidneys that are greatly enlarged and echogenic because of interstitial inflammatory cells and edema. Radionuclide scans may show kidneys avidly taking up radioactive gallium-67 or radionuclide-labeled white blood cells (WBCs). Positive scans strongly suggest ATIN (and indicate that acute tubular necrosis is less likely), but a negative scan does not exclude ATIN.

Renal biopsy is usually reserved for patients with the following:

An uncertain diagnosis

Progressive renal injury

No improvement after potential causative medications are stopped

Findings suggesting early disease

Medication-induced ATIN for which corticosteroid therapy is under consideration

In acute tubulointerstitial nephritis, glomeruli are usually normal. The earliest finding is interstitial edema, typically followed by interstitial infiltration with lymphocytes, plasma cells, eosinophils, and a few polymorphonuclear leukocytes. In severe cases, inflammatory cells can be seen invading the space between the cells lining the tubular basement membrane (tubulitis); in other specimens, granulomatous reactions resulting from exposure to beta-lactam antibiotics, sulfonamides, mycobacteria, or fungi may be seen. The presence of noncaseating granulomas suggests sarcoidosis. A lymphoplasmacytic infiltration of the kidney interstitium with storiform fibrosis suggests IgG4-related tubulointerstitial nephritis. Immunofluorescence or electron microscopy seldom reveals any pathognomonic changes.