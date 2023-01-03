Erythroderma is defined as erythema that covers more than 70% of the body surface area. It represents the maximum severity of various skin disorders. Diagnosis is by history and examination. Treatment includes supportive measures and topical care.

The various skin disorders that can result in erythroderma are the following:

Erythroderma can develop in patients known to have skin disorders such as those above, but erythroderma can also develop spontaneously in patients without a history of prior skin problems.

An older, now only rarely used term for erythroderma is exfoliative dermatitis. However, exfoliative dermatitis is not a dermatitis. Although erythroderma can result from dermatitis, it can also result from many other (nondermatitis) skin conditions.

(See also Definition of Dermatitis.)

Symptoms and Signs of Erythroderma Symptoms of erythroderma include malaise and chills due to the extensive inflammation and heat loss through large areas of hyperperfused skin. Patients with erythroderma have diffuse erythema and desquamation of the skin. Pruritus is often present. Еритродермія Сховати деталі This photo shows erythroderma with diffuse erythema and desquamation of the skin. © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Erythroderma Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of erythroderma is by history and examination. Determining the cause may require extensive testing. Blood tests may reveal electrolyte imbalances and an increase in inflammatory markers; however, these findings are not diagnostic of erythroderma. T-cell receptor rearrangement studies to search for monoclonal T-cell expansions in the skin and/or in the peripheral blood and characterization of skin-infiltrating and peripheral T-cell subsets can be done to diagnose T-cell lymphoma when this disorder is under consideration. Biopsy is often nonspecific, and sometimes repeat biopsies are needed. When erythroderma develops in patients without a history of prior skin problems, immediate biopsy may not reveal the cause.

Treatment of Erythroderma Treatment of the underlying disorder

Supportive care (eg, rehydration, treatment for electrolyte abnormalities)

Topical care (eg, emollients)

Sometimes topical or systemic corticosteroids

Possibly stopping or changing any drug that may be the cause Comprehensive skin care is indicated. Any known cause is treated. Supportive care consists of correction of dehydration, correction of electrolyte abnormalities and nutritional deficiencies, and comprehensive wound care and dressings to prevent bacterial superinfection. Skin care is with emollients and colloidal oatmeal baths. Weak topical corticosteroids (eg, 1 to 2.5% hydrocortisone ointment) are often used. Systemic corticosteroids (eg, prednisone 40 to 60 mg orally once a day for 10 days, then tapered) are often used for severe disease. However, although topical or systemic corticosteroids can help relieve symptoms, they should be used cautiously because they can exacerbate certain disorders that could be the cause of erythroderma. Because a drug reaction often cannot be ruled out by history alone, it may be necessary to stop all drugs or the most suspect ones.

Prognosis for Erythroderma Prognosis depends on the cause. Erythroderma may be life threatening; hospitalization is often necessary.