Змішане захворювання сполучної тканини (ЗЗСТ)

Raynaud syndrome (Raynaud phenomenon) may precede other manifestations by years. Frequently, the first manifestations resemble early SLE, systemic sclerosis, polymyositis, or even rheumatoid arthritis. Many patients appear to have an undifferentiated connective tissue disease initially. The disease manifestations may progress and become widespread, and the clinical pattern changes over time (1).

Initial, diffuse swelling of the hands is typical but not universal. Skin findings include chilblains, discoid lesions, and a malar rash similar to that in SLE. Diffuse systemic sclerosis–like skin changes and ischemic necrosis or ulceration of the fingertips may develop.

Raynaud Syndrome With Pallor Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Синдром Рейно з ціанозом Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Almost all patients have polyarthralgias, and 75% have frank arthritis. Often the arthritis is nondeforming, but erosive changes and deformities similar to those in rheumatoid arthritis (eg, boutonnière and swan-neck deformities) may be present.

Proximal muscle weakness is common, typically among people who have elevated levels of muscle enzymes (eg, creatine kinase).

Gastrointestinal dysmotility is also reported in MCTD, similar to systemic sclerosis.

Renal involvement (most commonly membranous nephropathy) occurs in approximately 25% of patients and is typically mild; severe involvement, with morbidity or mortality, is atypical for MCTD.

The lungs are affected in up to 75% of patients with MCTD. Pleural effusions and interstitial lung disease are the most common lung manifestations; pulmonary hypertension is a major cause of death and is reported in up 13% of cases (2).

Pericarditis is a common feature. Severe myocarditis leading to heart failure is uncommon but can occur.

Sjögren syndrome may develop.