Кісти Бейкера

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes, ultrasonography

Sometimes magnetic resonance imaging

Baker cysts are in the popliteal fossa. The cysts are more prominent and firm when the patient is standing and the knee is fully extended.

If clinical findings are inconclusive (eg, if cysts are small or painful; require differentiation from deep vein thromboses or popliteal fat deposition), ultrasonography can be done. Magnetic resonance imaging is done occasionally, eg, if ultrasonography is inconclusive or to diagnose and characterize internal knee derangements that may require surgery.

If the onset is acute or subacute, with suspected inflammation, aspiration of the joint or bursa should be performed to exclude infection or crystal-associated arthritis (as is appropriate in any acute monoarticular arthritis).