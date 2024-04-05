Остеоартрит (ОА)

Onset of osteoarthritis is most often gradual, usually beginning with one or a few joints.

Pain is the earliest symptom of osteoarthritis, sometimes described as a deep ache. Pain is usually worsened by weight bearing and relieved by rest but can eventually become constant.

Stiffness follows awakening or inactivity but lasts < 30 minutes and lessens with movement. As osteoarthritis progresses, joint motion becomes restricted, and tenderness and crepitus or grating sensations develop. In larger joints, particularly the knees, joint effusions are common. Synovial fluid is usually noninflammatory (ie, ≤ 2000 WBC/mcL).

Flexion contractures may develop. Acute or severe synovitis is rare.

Вузли Гебердена Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Myers S: Atlas of Rheumatology. Edited by G Hunder. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2005.

Tenderness on palpation and pain on passive motion are relatively late signs. Muscle spasm and contracture add to the pain. Mechanical block by intra-articular loose bodies or displaced or torn menisci can occur and cause locking or catching. Deformity and subluxations can also develop.

Osteoarthritis is usually sporadically progressive but occasionally, with no predictability, stops.

The joints most often affected by osteoarthritis include the following:

Distal interphalangeal (DIP) and proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joints (causing Heberden and Bouchard nodes, respectively)

Thumb carpometacarpal joint (the most commonly painful hand joint)

Intervertebral disks and zygapophyseal joints in the cervical and lumbar vertebrae

First metatarsophalangeal joint

Hip

Knee

Вузли Бушара Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Cervical and lumbar spinal osteoarthritis may lead to myelopathy or radiculopathy. However, the clinical signs of myelopathy are usually mild. Lumbar spinal stenosis may cause lower back or leg pain that is worsened by walking (neurogenic claudication, sometimes called pseudoclaudication) or back extension. Radiculopathy can be prominent but is less common because the nerve roots and ganglia are well protected. Insufficiency of the vertebral arteries, infarction of the spinal cord, and dysphagia due to esophageal impingement by cervical osteophytes occasionally occur. Symptoms and signs caused by osteoarthritis in general may also derive from subchondral bone, ligamentous structures, synovium, periarticular bursae, capsules, muscles, tendons, disks, and periosteum, all of which are pain sensitive. Venous pressure may increase within the subchondral bone marrow and cause pain (sometimes called bone angina).

Шийний остеоартрит Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Hip osteoarthritis causes gradual loss of range of motion and is most often symptomatic during weight-bearing activities or full rotation (eg, as when putting on socks or entering vehicles). Pain may be felt in the inguinal area or greater trochanter or referred to the thigh and knee.

Knee osteoarthritis causes cartilage to be lost (medial loss occurs in the majority of cases). The ligaments become lax and the joint becomes less stable, with local pain arising from the ligaments and tendons.

Hand osteoarthritis causes joint space narrowing accompanied by pain, stiffness, and functional limitations. Synovitis may be observed. Hand osteoarthritis primarily affects the DIP joints, PIP joints, and, the thumb carpometacarpal joints. The 2nd and 3rd metacarpophalangeal joints are less commonly involved, but the wrists are relatively spared. Nodal osteoarthritis is characterized by Heberden and Bouchard nodes. Erosive osteoarthritis is characterized by severe, erosive lesions observed on radiograph. At this time, it is uncertain whether erosive osteoarthritis is a variant of hand osteoarthritis or whether it represents a separate entity, such as microcrystalline disease (eg, calcium pyrophosphate arthritis).