Реактивний артрит

Reactive arthritis can range from transient monarticular arthritis to a severe, multisystem disorder. Constitutional symptoms may include fever, fatigue, and weight loss. Arthritis may be mild or severe. Joint involvement is generally asymmetric and oligoarticular or polyarticular, occurring predominantly in the toes and large joints of the lower extremities and may include large knee effusions. Back pain may occur, usually with severe disease. Joint damage occurs rarely. Axial involvement is more often reported in patients with positive HLA-B27 and usually is asymmetric with large and bulky syndesmophytes.

Enthesopathy (inflammation at tendinous insertion into bone—eg, plantar fasciitis, digital periostitis, Achilles tendinitis) is common and characteristic.

Mucocutaneous lesions—small, transient, relatively painless, superficial ulcers—commonly occur on the oral mucosa, tongue, and glans penis (balanitis circinata). Particularly characteristic are vesicles (sometimes identical to pustular psoriasis) of the palms and soles and around the nails that become hyperkeratotic and form crusts (keratoderma blennorrhagicum). Keratoderma blennorrhagicum can also include erythema, plaques, and scaling. Nails may become dystrophic. Erythema nodosum has also been reported in reactive arthritis, especially after Yersinia infection.

Circinate Balanitis Secondary to Reactive Arthritis The ulcers in this photo are shallow and relatively painless. © Springer Science+Business Media Keratoderma Blennorrhagicum (Palm) This photo shows extensive psoriatic plaques, generalized erythema, and marked scaling on the palms in a patient with reactive arthritis. © Springer Science+Business Media Keratoderma Blennorrhagicum (Sole) This photo shows plaques, marked erythema, and scaling of the skin in a patient with reactive arthritis. © Springer Science+Business Media Reactive Arthritis (Nails) This image shows dystrophic nail changes resulting from reactive arthritis. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Urethritis may develop 7 to 14 days after sexual contact (or occasionally after dysentery); low-grade fever, conjunctivitis, and arthritis develop over the next few weeks. Not all features may occur, so incomplete forms need to be considered. In men, the urethritis is less painful and productive of purulent discharge than acute gonococcal urethritis and may be associated with hemorrhagic cystitis or prostatitis. In women, urethritis and cervicitis may be mild (with dysuria or slight vaginal discharge) or asymptomatic.

Conjunctivitis is the most common eye lesion. It usually causes mild eye redness and grittiness, but keratitis and anterior uveitis can develop also, causing eye pain, photophobia, and tearing.

Rarely, cardiovascular complications (eg, aortitis, aortic insufficiency, cardiac conduction defects), pleuritis, and central nervous system or peripheral nervous system symptoms develop.