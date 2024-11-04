Radiographs

MRI to assess the integrity of the ligaments

Атлантоосьовий підвивих

Atlantoaxial subluxation is usually diagnosed with flexion and extension cervical radiographs. Views during flexion, as tolerated by the patient, show dynamic instability of the entire cervical spine. Movement below the C1-C2 level is defined by flexion and extension views showing increased angulation of 10 degrees and translation of greater than or equal to 3 mm. If radiographs are abnormal or if they are normal but subluxation is still suspected, MRI, which is more sensitive, should be done. MRI also provides the most sensitive evaluation of spinal cord compression and is done immediately if cord compression is suspected.