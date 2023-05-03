skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальні відомості про демієлінізуючі захворювання

ЗаMichael C. Levin, MD, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2023

    Myelin sheaths cover many nerve fibers in the central and peripheral nervous system; they accelerate axonal transmission of neural impulses. Disorders that affect myelin interrupt nerve transmission; symptoms may reflect deficits in any part of the nervous system.

    Myelin formed by oligodendroglia in the central nervous system (CNS) differs chemically and immunologically from that formed by Schwann cells peripherally. Thus, some myelin disorders (eg, Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, some other peripheral nerve polyneuropathies) tend to affect primarily the peripheral nerves, and others affect primarily the CNS (see table Disorders That Can Cause Demyelination of the Central Nervous System). The most commonly affected areas in the CNS are the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves.

    Demyelination is often secondary to an infectious, an ischemic, a metabolic, or a hereditary disorder or to a toxin (eg, alcohol, ethambutol). In primary demyelinating disorders, cause is unknown, but an autoimmune mechanism is suspected because the disorder sometimes follows a viral infection or viral vaccination.

    Demyelination tends to be segmental or patchy, affecting multiple areas simultaneously or sequentially. Remyelination often occurs, with repair, regeneration, and complete recovery of neural function. However, extensive myelin loss is usually followed by axonal degeneration and often cell body degeneration; both may be irreversible.

    Demyelination should be considered in any patient with unexplained neurologic deficits. Primary demyelinating disorders are suggested by the following:

    • Diffuse or multifocal deficits

    • Sudden or subacute onset, particularly in young adults

    • Onset within weeks of an infection or vaccination

    • Deficits that wax and wane

    • Symptoms suggesting a specific demyelinating disorder (eg, unexplained optic neuritis or internuclear ophthalmoplegia suggesting multiple sclerosis)

    Specific tests and treatment depend on the specific disorder.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Розлади, які можуть спричинити демієлінізацію центральної нервової системи

    Category

    Disorders

    Hereditary disorders

    Adrenoleukodystrophies*

    Adrenomyeloneuropathy*

    Hurler syndrome

    Krabbe disease and other leukodystrophies*

    Leber hereditary optic atrophy and related mitochondrial disorders

    Phenylketonuria and other aminoacidurias

    Tay-Sachs disease, Niemann-Pick disease, and Gaucher disease

    Hypoxia and ischemia

    Carbon monoxide toxicity and other syndromes of delayed hypoxic cerebral demyelination

    Progressive subcortical ischemic demyelination

    Nutritional deficiencies

    Demyelination of the corpus callosum (Marchiafava-Bignami disease)

    Osmotic demyelination syndrome† (formerly called central pontine myelinolysis)

    Vitamin B12 deficiency

    Direct viral invasion of CNS

    Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy

    Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis

    Tropical spastic paraparesis/HTLV-1–associated myelopathy

    Primary demyelinating disorders

    Monophasic disorders such as optic neuritis, acute transverse myelitis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis

    Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

    Recurrent, progressive disorders (multiple sclerosis and its variants)

    Toxins, medications, and illicit drugs

    Alcohol

    Carbon monoxide

    Ethambutol

    Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) alpha inhibitors (adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept, certolizumab pegol, golimumab [1])

    Checkpoint inhibitors (atezolizumab, ipilimumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab, durvalumab [2])

    * Some subtypes may also cause peripheral demyelination.

    † Osmotic demyelination syndrome may also be caused by sodium fluxes.

    CNS = central nervous system; HTLV-1 = human T-lymphotropic virus 1.

    Довідкові матеріали

    1. 1. Kunchok A, Aksamit AJ Jr, Davis JM 3rd, et al: Association between tumor necrosis factor inhibitor exposure and inflammatory Central Nervous System Events. JAMA Neurol 77 (8):937–946, 2020. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.1162

    2. 2. Oliveira MCB, de Brito MH, Simabukuro, MM: Central nervous system demyelination associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors: Review of the literature. Front Neurol 11:538695, 2020. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2020.538695 eCollection 2020.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.