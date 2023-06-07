Залізодефіцитна анемія

Iron is absorbed in the duodenum and upper jejunum. Iron absorption is determined by its source and by what other substances are ingested with it. Iron absorption is best when food contains heme iron (meat). Dietary nonheme iron is usually in the ferric state (+3) and must be reduced to the ferrous state (+2) and released from food binders by gastric secretions. Nonheme iron absorption is reduced by other food items (eg, milk products, vegetable fiber phytates and polyphenols; tea tannates, including phosphoproteins; bran) and certain antibiotics (eg, tetracycline). Ascorbic acid is the only common food element known to increase nonheme iron absorption.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Tefferi A, Li C. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004.

The average American diet, which contains 6 mg of elemental iron/1000 kcal of food, is adequate for iron homeostasis. Of about 15 mg/day of dietary iron, adults absorb only 1 mg, which is the approximate amount lost daily by cell desquamation from the skin and intestine. In iron depletion, absorption increases due to the suppression of hepcidin, a key regulator of iron metabolism; however, absorption rarely increases to > 6 mg/day unless supplemental iron is added (1). Children have a greater need for iron and appear to absorb more to meet this need.