Перикардит

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine, and, infrequently, corticosteroids for pain and inflammation.

Pericardiocentesis for tamponade and some large effusions

Sometimes intrapericardial medications (eg, triamcinolone)

Sometimes pericardial resection for constrictive pericarditis, particularly when symptomatic

Treatment of underlying cause (eg, cancer)

Treatment guidelines are available from the Task Force for the Diagnosis and Management of Pericardial Diseases of the European Society of Cardiology (1). Hospitalization is warranted for some patients with an initial episode of acute pericarditis, particularly those with moderate or large effusions or with high-risk features, such as elevated temperature, subacute onset, immunosuppression, recent trauma, oral anticoagulant therapy, failure to respond to an initial course of aspirin or NSAIDs, and myopericarditis. Hospitalization is needed to determine etiology and to observe for the development of cardiac tamponade. Close, early follow-up is important in patients who are not hospitalized. Possible causative medications (eg, anticoagulants, procainamide, phenytoin) are stopped. For cardiac tamponade, immediate pericardiocentesis (see figure Pericardiocentesis) is done; removal of even a small volume of fluid may be lifesaving.

Pain can usually be controlled with colchicine (eg, 0.5 or 0.6 to 1.0 or 1.2 mg), aspirin (325 to 650 mg orally every 4 to 6 hours), or other NSAIDs (eg, ibuprofen 600 to 800 mg orally every 6 to 8 hours) (1). A proton pump inhibitor should be considered to improve the gastric tolerability of NSAIDs. The intensity of therapy is dictated by the patient’s distress. Severe pain may require opioids. Risk of recurrence may be decreased with NSAID treatment if the duration of treatment is 3 to 4 weeks, but this approach has not been studied adequately. Colchicine 0.5 or 0.6 mg to 1 or 1.2 mg orally once a day for 3 months as an adjunct significantly decreases the recurrence rate and symptom persistence in patients with a first episode of acute pericarditis and is increasingly being used as first-line therapy (2).

Although most mild cases of idiopathic and viral pericarditis respond well within a week, the optimal duration of treatment is unclear. Typically, patients should be treated at least until any effusion and evidence of inflammation (eg, elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate or C-reactive protein levels) have resolved.

Corticosteroids (eg, prednisone 60 to 80 mg orally once a day for 1 week, followed by rapid tapering of the dose) may be used in patients with speciﬁc indications (eg, systemic rheumatic disease, autoimmune or uremic pericarditis, failure to respond to colchicine or NSAIDs) but are not given routinely because they enhance viral multiplication and recurrence is common when the dosage is tapered; colchicine may be particularly useful during the corticosteroid taper. An alternative approach that may have a lower rate of recurrence is the use of prednisone at a lower dose (0.2 to 0.5 mg/kg orally once a day) for 2 to 4 weeks followed by a slow taper over approximately 3 months. Tuberculous and pyogenic pericarditis should be excluded before corticosteroid therapy is initiated. Intrapericardial instillation of triamcinolone 300 mg/m2 avoids systemic adverse effects and is highly effective but is typically reserved for patients with recurrent or refractory disease.

Anticoagulants are usually contraindicated in acute pericarditis because they may cause intrapericardial bleeding and even fatal tamponade; however, they can be given in early pericarditis complicating acute MI. Uncommonly (eg, with chronic constrictive pericarditis), pericardial resection is required.

Painful recurrences of acute pericarditis may respond to NSAIDs and/or colchicine 0.5 mg orally twice a day for 6 to 12 months with a gradual taper. If these medications do not suffice, corticosteroids may be tried, presuming the cause is not infectious. Refractory cases have been treated with interleukin-1 receptor antagonists (eg, anakinra, canakinumab, rilonacept [3]); however, infection should be ruled out first.

Infections are treated with specific antimicrobials. Complete drainage is often necessary.

In postpericardiotomy syndrome, post-MI syndrome, or idiopathic pericarditis, antibiotics are not indicated. An NSAID at full doses may control pain and effusion. When required to control pain, fever, and effusion, prednisone (eg, 20 to 60 mg orally once a day) may be given for 3 to 4 days. If the response is satisfactory, the dose is gradually reduced, and the medication may be stopped in 7 to 14 days. But sometimes many months of treatment are needed. Beginning on postoperative day 3, colchicine 1 mg orally once a day for 30 days, after a 2-mg load may reduce the incidence of postpericardiotomy syndrome after cardiac surgery. Aspirin should be used when pericarditis occurs in patients with an acute myocardial infarction.

For pericarditis due to rheumatic fever, another systemic rheumatic disease, or tumor, therapy is directed at the underlying process.

For pericardial effusion due to trauma, surgery is sometimes required to repair the injury and remove blood from the pericardium.

Pericarditis due to uremia may respond to increased frequency of hemodialysis, aspiration, or systemic or intrapericardial corticosteroids. Intrapericardial triamcinolone may be useful.

Chronic effusions are best treated by treating the cause, if known. Recurrent or persistent symptomatic effusions may be treated with balloon pericardiotomy or a surgical pericardial window (4). Asymptomatic effusions of unknown cause may require only observation.

Congestion in chronic constrictive pericarditis may be alleviated with salt restriction and diuretics. Digoxin is indicated only if atrial arrhythmias or ventricular systolic dysfunction is present.

Patients with symptomatic constrictive pericarditis (eg, with dyspnea, unexplained weight gain, a new or increased pleural effusion, or ascites) and those with markers of chronic constriction (eg, cachexia, atrial fibrillation, hepatic dysfunction, pericardial calcification) usually require pericardial resection. However, patients with mild symptoms (because they derive little benefit), heavy calcification, or extensive myocardial damage may be poor surgical candidates.

The mortality rate for pericardial resection may approach 40% in patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class IV (see table New York Heart Association Classification of Heart Failure). Patients who have constrictive pericarditis due to irradiation or a systemic rheumatic disease are especially likely to have severe myocardial damage and may not benefit from pericardial resection.

Patients with newly diagnosed constrictive pericarditis who are hemodynamically stable and without evidence of chronic constriction may be given a 3-month trial of anti-inflammatory medications, rather than pericardiectomy. Patients with pericardial inflammation on MRI may also benefit from a trial of pharmacotherapy first, rather than pericardiectomy.

